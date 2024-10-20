Namibia Tourism Board targets U.S, China markets with strategic roadshows

Charmaine Matheus, Acting CEO, Namibia Tourism Board.

Once again, the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), is furthering its marketing campaign across top global source markets with events in the United States of America and China. In the U.S, the NTB hosted the “Networking with Namibia” event in Miami, which is designed as a high-impact platform, bringing together U.S. travel buyers, media, and public relations professionals to connect with Namibia’s key stakeholders and trade partners.

The immersive experience is aimed at highlighting Namibia’s rich biodiversity, adventure offerings, and cultural experiences, while also strengthening relationships within the travel industry. Featuring seven Namibian trade partners, including six SMEs, the event further aims to position Namibia as a premier travel destination for the American market.

The tourism board is also extending its marketing efforts with a comprehensive roadshow in China, targeting key cities such as Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai. Featuring 11 Namibian travel trade partners, the initiative seeks to tap into China’s rapidly growing outbound tourism market, projected to reach 130 million travelers in 2024.

By engaging with Chinese tour operators, media outlets, and leading travel agencies, NTB aims to attract Chinese travelers seeking unique, off-the-beaten-path experiences in Namibia.

The Chinese market, with its expanding middle class and rising interest in adventure and cultural tourism, presents a significant opportunity for Namibia. Face-to-face meetings with Chinese tour operators will provide Namibian trade partners the chance not only to showcase the country’s unique offerings but also to establish long-term partnerships that will help drive sustained tourism growth.

The roadshows highlight NTB’s proactive strategy to expand Namibia’s global tourism presence, with a strong emphasis on empowering local businesses, especially SMEs, through international exposure.

As Namibia solidifies its position in the global travel industry, these initiatives are set to increase international arrivals and boost tourism revenue, while showcasing the country’s unique attractions to a wider audience.

