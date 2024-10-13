Sierra Leone is ready to host tourism world at UN Women in Tourism Regional Congress, says Tourism Minister

As women set to gather for the UN Women in Tourism Africa Regional Congress in Freetown, Sierra Leone, the West African country is also ready to host the tourism world.

With the hosting of the congress from October 29-31, 2024, under the theme “Beyond Empowerment to Education, Innovation, and Finance Access”, the country is also setting a precedent for the empowerment of women in tourism.

The event, organised in collaboration with UN Tourism and supported by UN Women and the African Union, will bring together influential leaders, policymakers, and women entrepreneurs from across Africa to discuss actionable strategies for advancing women’s roles in the tourism sector.

Tourism is a critical industry globally, and in Africa, it plays a significant role in economic development. Women make up nearly 67 percent of the tourism workforce, yet they remain under-represented in leadership roles and face significant barriers when it comes to access to finance, education, and technological innovation. This congress seeks to change that dynamic by moving beyond traditional empowerment rhetoric and providing tangible tools and resources for women to succeed.

The three-day event will include high-level panel discussions, mentorship opportunities, case studies on gender-responsive policies, and a workshop on financial access. With a focus on innovation and education, the congress will offer sessions on integrating new technologies, digital tools, and business strategies to help women entrepreneurs thrive in the tourism industry. In addition, it will align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—especially SDG 5 on gender equality and others such as SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities).

Speaking on the importance of the congress, Nabeela Farida Tunis, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone and chair of the Women in Tourism Leadership Africa Committee (WITLAC), emphasised that tourism is not only a powerful economic driver but also a platform for achieving gender equality across Africa.

Read also: 2024 NTT Summit & Expo to firm tourism, transportation synergy

“Tourism is a space where women can take charge, but to truly excel, we must equip them with the necessary tools—education, innovation, and access to finance. This congress is not just about talking; it is about action. We are here to map out a clear path for advancing women’s leadership and participation in this vital industry,” she said.

Tunis further highlighted how tourism can contribute to achieving multiple SDGs. “Tourism can help accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, and we’re not just looking at SDG 5 on gender equality. The industry connects with other goals, such as SDG 4 on education, SDG 8 on decent work, and even SDG 10 on reducing inequalities. We have a powerful opportunity here to create synergies that go beyond tourism and transform societies across the continent,” she noted.

Adding to this, Elicia Grandcourt, director of the UN Tourism’s Regional Department for Africa, stressed the importance of removing barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential in tourism.

“Women are the backbone of the tourism industry, but they face hurdles that limit their ability to lead and innovate. Through this congress, we are fostering an environment where women have greater access to education, technology, and finance, empowering them to create sustainable and inclusive tourism businesses. Our aim is to help women not just participate but thrive in this industry,” Grandcourt said.

She underscored that the congress represents a pivotal moment for Africa to embrace the full potential of women in tourism. “The future of African tourism is female-driven, and by breaking down these barriers, we’re ensuring that women have a stronger voice and presence in shaping the industry’s direction.”

Among the confirmed speakers and panel discussants are several key figures in tourism, leadership, and gender equality, including; Elicia Grandcourt, director for Africa, UN Tourism, Natalia Bayona, executive director, UN Tourism, Oulimata Sarr, former Minister of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal and former UN Women Regional Director for West and Central Africa and Kojo Bentum-Williams, senior expert on communications in Africa, UN Tourism.

The prominent leaders will contribute to discussions on advancing women’s leadership roles and providing greater access to finance, education, and digital tools in tourism.

The congress will feature prominent African leaders, such as ministers from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Malawi, as well as representatives from organisations like AfCFTA, AUDA-NEPAD, and ECOWAS, who will engage in discussions on creating gender-responsive tourism policies. Additionally, the finance workshop will provide participants with insights into navigating the financial landscape, crafting winning business plans, and securing funding for tourism ventures.

The congress also focuses on digital transformation. A dedicated session will explore how women in tourism can leverage new technologies to enhance their businesses, with contributions from companies like Meta, AirBnB, and Amadeus IT Group.

Nabeela Farida Tunis believes that the event will mark a turning point for women in the African tourism sector. “This congress is more than just a gathering; it is a commitment to moving beyond conversations about empowerment to real, impactful change. We are bringing together women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the continent to take concrete steps in shaping the future of tourism for the better.”

The event will also feature permanent exhibitions showcasing the work of women in tourism from Sierra Leone and across Africa, offering networking opportunities and highlighting success stories of women-led tourism ventures. The congress will conclude with a closed session, chaired by Tunis, to outline the WITLAC Action Plan for 2025-2026, focusing on fundraising strategies and expanding women’s participation in tourism leadership.

With the congress, Sierra Leone is setting a precedent for the empowerment of women in tourism by not only addressing the barriers they face but also providing the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to lead the way forward.

Share