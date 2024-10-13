2024 NTT Summit & Expo to firm tourism, transportation synergy

Abiodun Odusanwo (left), chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee for NTTS 2024, with Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, during a courtesy visit to her office in Abuja over the forthcoming summit, Thursday.

This year’s edition of the National Tourism Transportation (NTT) Summit & Expo, the 7th in the series, will prioritize implementation of vital communiques from the previous six editions of the annual business meeting, as it seeks to further deepen synergy already established between the tourism and transportation sector operators in the country.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, to announce the event, Abiodun Odusanwo, national president, Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee for NTTS 2024, explained that the implementation of the communiques is expected to form the focus of the seventh edition, and by implication, a roadmap for industry players.

Odusanwo added that with the implementation, the summit aims to effectively equip industry operators with the leeway to play their respective roles in the most appropriate ways that guarantee the best economic benefits and further ensure growth and development for the country.

Organised this year under the theme, ‘Tourism, Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating The Synergy for National Economic Development,’ the event is billed to hold from December 3-4, 2024, at the Velodrome, Package ‘A’, of the M.K.O. Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The annual NTT Summit and Expo, which began in 2018 following Federal Government’s desire to deepen synergy and interconnectivity between tourism and transportation sectors of the economy, has grown to become one of the most anticipated events on the business calendar of the country, as private and public sector operators in the industry have already kicked off moves to secure participation space at the gathering in Abuja.

According to Odusanwo, other critical thematic areas of focus at the summit include; Encouraging Massive Investment in Waterfront Properties, Resource and Etiquette Training, as well as; Ensuring Professionalism and Improved Customer Service Delivery at Nigerian Airports through the Eradication of Unwholesome Practices.

Other sub-themes are: Connect and Explore: Trusted Travel Hubs for Seamless Journey; The Relevance of Directional Information Signs in Tourism Transportation Operations; The Role of the Nigerian Customs Service in the Effective Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), in addition to; ‘Artistic Collaboration and Partnership within the Tourism Transportation Sector,’ along with others.

A guideline also released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee chairman further disclosed that as part of programmes lined up for the 2024 edition of the summit, the traditional Host City Walk will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024 with participants starting the race from the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki Abuja.

“This is intended to give participants the opportunity to build the vigour and strength that will see them through the two-day event.

“The summit and expo events will come up with paper presentations, discussion sessions as well as the exhibition of products and services by delegates and participants at the Summit and Expo. In addition, B2B and G2B sessions will also feature in the two-day event that promises to be fulfilling,” Odusanwo stated.

On the exhibition’s content, the committee chairman disclosed that it will seek to create a platform among stakeholders at both national and international levels, as well as, public and private sectors to interact in a serene atmosphere with customers and investors leading to a healthy understanding of the connectivity and operational ease of cooperation between the two industries and to most importantly overcome impending challenges and hurdles of the tourism transportation inter-connectivity.

“It is to further provide the platform for operators in the aviation, road, railways, maritime, and those within the hospitality and tourism value chain and within the confines of national and international operations, to showcase their products and services to consumers, business membership organizations and to the regulatory agencies,” he explained.

“The summit and expo will be rounded off with the Abuja City Tour on December 5, 2024”.

Established to be the largest domestic and international gathering, bringing together over 1,500 business leaders, high level investors, top notch-policy makers in Nigeria, Africa and around the world, the NTT Summit & Expo is an all-inclusive interactive discourse event aimed at stimulating deals and transactions across the untapped synergy opportunities in the Nigerian tourism and transportation space.

