Nairobi secures three-year hosting right for AYTIS

Kenya reinforces its position as a hub of African tourism as its vibrant capital city of Nairobi has been selected to host the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge (AYTIS) for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027. The Pan-African event is dedicated to promoting and uplifting innovative entrepreneurs within the tourism sector across the continent.

The announcement follows the successful 2024 AYTIS held in Windhoek, Namibia, which attracted over 500 delegates. The event brought together 300 entrepreneurs, in addition to senior government officials, and industry leaders from across Africa, fostering collaboration and showcasing the continent’s burgeoning tourism potential.

Tourism Events Advisory and Management Services Africa (TEAMS Africa), a joint venture between esteemed travel industry professionals Barry Clemens, Joram Mwinamo and Håvar Bauck, will host the upcoming summits in Nairobi. The exact dates and venue for the 2025 Summit will be announced later this month.

“Tourism has the potential to be a leading driver of economic growth and job creation in Africa for decades to come. Our goal is to showcase and uplift the innovators that are building tomorrow’s travel industry and can transform tourism in Africa. By empowering young entrepreneurs and embracing innovation, we can reshape the narrative of African tourism” says Håvar Bauck.

It is crucial for African destinations to build a tourism narrative that goes beyond wildlife and beaches, highlighting the continent’s rich cultural heritage, dynamic cities, and diverse experiences. We also need to reach beyond traditional tourism source markets and segments to attract a new generation of global travelers and position this continent as the world’s fastest-growing tourism region. AYTIS is the forum that brings together the innovators who will make that happen”, added Havar Bauck.

Read also: African youth push boundaries in tourism with innovations at AYTIS

Barry Clemens: “It is with immense pride that I welcome the African Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge (AYTIS) to Kenya, a nation at the heart of Africa’s tourism evolution. Having been part of AYTIS since its inception, I am thrilled to see it come home to a country that reflects the spirit of youth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in tourism.

Tourism is far more than hotels, tour operators, and flights—it is a catalyst for transformation across the entire value chain. From technology startups to local artisans, agri-businesses, and environmental conservation initiatives, tourism creates endless opportunities for African entrepreneurs to thrive. It is essential we support and nurture the next generation, whose ideas will propel this industry into new and exciting directions, ultimately driving economic growth and inclusive development across the continent.

Joram Mwinamo “: Kenya is solidifying its position as a leading player in the regional tourism sector, with immense potential for growth and innovation, particularly in the realm of tourism technology. Leveraging cutting-edge tech solutions, the country is creating significant opportunities for job creation, especially for the youth and women, driving inclusive growth.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit (AYTIS) serves as a critical platform to harness this potential, fostering collaboration and creativity that will propel Kenya’s tourism industry into a new era of digital transformation and economic empowerment. As a key driver of sustainable development, AYTIS is poised to unlock new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship in the tourism sector.”

Share