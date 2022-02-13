Love beckons at indigenous destinations this Valentine

Once again, it is another season of love and friendship. You need to really make this year’s Saint Valentine’s Day count for your lover and loved ones.

If you used to travel for an elaborate experience in foreign destinations in the past years, it is time to consider home groomed destinations, especially now that Nigeria’s recovering economy and local businesses need your support.

Of course, with the weak Naira, the stress of visas, health and safety concerns for the pandemic, overseas destinations are out of it this valentine except if you have a big pocket.

However, there are some places within the country where couples and friends can share and reciprocate love in style without watching their pocket or back.

If you are in Lagos, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort awaits your visit. For its freshwater lake, accessible mangrove forest, a savannah, extensive sandy beach, the warm Atlantic sea, stylish accommodation options, activities like bonfire, beach sports, a party among others, the beach resort located at Ikogun, Lekki in Lagos, is a must-visit romantic destination to try out this valentine. There is a unique blend of a natural environment with man-made leisure in the resort.

Its 65-acre tranquil paradise, surrounding palm and coconut trees that shield the sun, beautiful stretch of the Atlantic coastline of Lagos that cools off the intensity of the tropical heat, and the sprawling beach sand that provides enough space for all too funny around besides the luxury and comfort of five-star facilities all will make your visit this valentine worth the time, money and stress.

If you love the exclusivity of an island resort, then Inagbe Grand Resort and Leisure is a place to celebrate love this season. Set on the tranquil banks of the magnificent Lagos Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, the resort offers lovers rustic living in a lush island haven, resonating air of simple luxury and refined elegance. It parades 152 stylish yet tastefully furnished chalets. The chalets offer options depending on the taste of the guests.

You have the option of choosing from the 108 chalets closer to the Lagoon or getting more romantic by staying in one of the 44 exclusive rooms by the Atlantic Ocean shore. Besides the Floating Lounge that can seat over 800 guests, the resort offers quality sporting events as well. Guests can always keep fit at the outdoor lawn tennis court, basketball court, and there are two swimming pools by the Atlantic and the Lagoon for leisure swimming and lessons.

Probably, the complete contrast it offers leisure seekers, the world-class facilities, its temperate climate, exciting and different locations in one destination make Obudu Mountain Resort the most romantic destination in Nigeria. The resort is “Absolutely Amazing”. You can propose the love of your life; rekindle old affection, or reignite family affection memorably on this plateau, about 1576 metres above sea level on the Oshie Ridge of the Sankwala Mountains.

You can join other guests this valentine’s season with your loved ones to experience the additional warmth the resort adds to those seeking love on its towering height this season.

Also, nestled against the Calabar creeks; the freshness of the environment, luxuriating greenery; palm trees, and other species of fauna swaying to the music of the wind, no doubt, create a lasting effect is Aqua Vista Farms & Resort. Set up in 1996 as a retreat ground for family and friends, the outfit has grown into a place where people can recreate. Its tropical compound contains 13 hectares of fish ponds that are river-fed with rhythmic tidal flows and also provide activities for visitors.

However, valentine’s will be most memorable at the resort as guests can spend hours wandering around the maze of pools and relax at the various rest points. The surroundings are comfortable, secluded, and romantic-perfect for couples on vacation. It is ideal for writers and those who seek places to meditate.

Built on the foot of the hills and spreading across five kilometers, Idanre Hills Resort in Ondo State is well apportioned and fitted with a blend of sophisticated and traditional African motifs. It compels attention with its impressive, imposing outlook, serenity, extraordinary nature, and world-class facilities that combine to make the resort the first of its kind in Nigeria.

From the resort, adventurous guests can dare the tallest of the hills, which rises about 300ft above sea level for a bird’s eye view of the alluring and enchanting picturesque conference of undulating rocky ranges and mountains of Idanre Hills. On offer are various accommodation options stylishly designed, and colourfully furnished with visitors in mind. On a visit, guests have the option of choosing from the treehouses, houses on the rock (Ile oriota), and all fully serviced apartments and in three bedrooms and two bedrooms en suites categories.

Read also: Marriott hotels in Nigeria set to deliver a truly memorable valentine’s experience

Apart from being creatively crafted and exuding a blend of African and continental motifs, the accommodation options feature tastefully fitted amenities for the pleasure of the guests.

Clear Essence California Spa & Wellness Resort on #13 Alexander Street, Ikoyi presents an opportunity for intimacy with your loved one this love season. From its world-class spa and massage sessions, quality accommodation, best of wine and food menu, and to its well-maintained garden large, the outfit is worth trying out this love season.

The large garden, dotted with rare flora, sculptures, and water fountains, seems the best-kept secret in Ikoyi with a breath of freshness that brings respite to the madness of the metropolitan Lagos. I bet the garden will be a cuddling nest for lovers this season.

But if you are a nature lover, Ikogosi Warm Springs in Ekiti State, a wonder of nature where two springs, one of warm water and the other of ice-cold water flow simultaneously, is a good deal this love season. Besides a refreshing dip, there are more for sightseeing.

It is intriguing to see a tree and a palm growing from the same source at the meeting point area of the warm and cold springs. At the warm spring resort, a large swimming pool fed by natural spring waters welcomes visitors. The cool and serene ambience preserved by thick forest canopies gives one a perfect experience. A dip of one’s leg leaves him/her with nature’s romantic pamper occasioned by the mild fingerings of the warm spring.

But you will also feel tickles as the cold spring flows through your feet. However, there is a limited accommodation option comprising four VIP chalets, 32 Federal Chalets, eight VIP Quarters chalets, four Western chalets, and 18 Macgee Camp chalets. Other destinations that offer romantic getaways this season include; Nike Lake Resort, Ibom Golf Resort, Fifth Chukker Resort among others. But wherever you choose to celebrate your love, tomorrow February 14, 2022, and the following weekend do not expect too much from the destinations, concentrate on the intimacy you need to nurture and love you desire so much to build or rekindle.