Marriott hotels in Nigeria set to deliver a truly memorable valentine’s experience

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos and Sheraton Abuja Hotels will offer the most exceptional Valentine’s treat with unrivalled deals, great weekend getaways and delicious meals.

With a selection of customized packages to suit everyone, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are ready to offer the most amazing Valentine’s Day deals.

“Valentine’s Day creates the ideal opportunity to appreciate loved ones,” says Noemi Delgado, cluster director of sales and marketing for Marriott International Hotels in Nigeria. “As a result, we are determined to go above and beyond to make it one our guests would remember for a lifetime.”

All three properties will feature eye-catching Valentine’s mood themes and décor, which includes photo booths, Valentine themes in our restaurants and picture-worthy corners at various spaces within the hotels; to unlock exciting moments and capture inspiring content for social media enthusiasts.

We have also curated the most enriching weekend getaway packages on our various room types, which start from as low as N50,000 and are all-inclusive of breakfast for two adults, taxes and hotel recreational facilities to enable you to relax and rekindle over memorable moments. Special discounted family deals are available for families, who wish to bond and friends who desire to connect over offerings, which include kids for 0-6 years, who will eat for free and 7-12years at half price.

Diners who arrive at the restaurants across the three hotels will delight their palates over our delicious offers crafted to set the tone for the evening.

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has a most romantic evening planned for lovers out there. Throughout the month of February, at the hotel’s transformational Isade Spa; couples are urged to come by and enjoy the most luxurious 60 minutes over our relaxation massage, followed by a much needed soothing soak in the Jacuzzi while sipping Rosé Wine. This inventive experience will truly unlock the senses and ensure that throughout the month our customers can relish the magic of our pampering sessions.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, diners will be spoilt for choice between an unforgettable buffet dinner at Koriko & Co, a tasteful and exclusive Pan-Asian dinner at Wakame Restaurant or dining at Azure Grill under the stars with stunning poolside views.

As well, Valentine’s room packages will include special perks such as delicious chocolates in the rooms and more, while for chocolate lovers out there; chocolate boxes with life-size treats will be made available for sale.

At Sheraton Lagos Hotel, a special Valentine’s Day buffet on the 14th of February awaits all at the Pumpkin Leaf restaurant for families and friends who wish to have a hearty time. A romantic 4 course a la carte dinner will be on offer at the La Giara Italian Restaurant for those who wish to specially treat that loved one or for lovers of Italian cuisine. The live band will serenade guests with inspiring tunes and enable sharing a dance with that special one.

Those visiting Abuja will have a remarkable time at Sheraton Abuja Hotel over Valentine-themed rooms with the ambience to reflect the season and a Valentine inspired fruit gourmet in-room to create the right tone for families, friends and loved ones.

For Food and Beverage at Sheraton Abuja, the hotel encourages all its loyal patrons to kick start Valentine’s weekend over an experiential hangout at the Poolside, then prepare for the special Valentine Sunday Brunch at Papillon Restaurant on February 13; which includes a welcome cocktail or non-alcoholic mix for each diner on arrival. On February 14; guests may wish to Savor a rich dinner buffet or rekindle sparks at its cozy couple’s dinner at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant over Chef Ali’s 3-course special and a complimentary bottle of Rose wine for each couple who arrives to dine alongside great entertainment.

“At Marriott Hotels, we create memories to ensure our customers keep coming back for more; our elevated Valentine’s packages are sure to leave a lifetime of memories for everyone”, concludes Noemi.