Japa: Nigeria’s economic crisis pushes northern youths to Middle East

Nigeria’s economic crisis has driven many young people in the country’s north to seek better opportunities abroad,

with a growing number setting their sights on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

A report by Daily Trust highlights this migration trend, along with its challenges and motivations behind it.

Escaping hardship,seeking fortune:

The report highlights 3 Nigerians who are either living the Middle eastern japa dream or are working towards it.

Hassan Dantsoho, a graduate with no job prospects, plans to move to Kuwait, lured by the promise of high salaries in the healthcare sector.

Hassan Abdulsalam, a tailor, found success in Algeria and now aims for Qatar, driven by the desire to build a better life for his family.

Abdulwahid Ibrahim, an artisan, is drawn to Qatar’s job market despite warnings of limited opportunities and stranded migrants.

Agents and costs:

Travel agencies like Alkiswa Hajj and Umrah Travel and Tours cater to the demands of these young people who dream of a better life outside Nigeria.

The agents charge between N700,000 and N3 million for migration assistance.

The fees cover visa processing, job connections, and sometimes even airfare.

Popular destinations and job market:

Dubai, Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia are popular choices, with opportunities in construction, hospitality, and service industries.

According to the report Nigerians often fill manual labour roles like driving, waiting tables, car washing, and gardening.

Challenges and risks:

Despite the allure of higher wages, some migrants face exploitation, limited job options, and deportation.

Unlike Ugandans, Nigerians must clear medical commissions before working, creating delays and hurdles.

Qatar, while seeking workers, reportedly favors migrants from other African countries.