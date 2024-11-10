Ghana shines at WTM, draws global attention with culture, heritage, and holiday appeals

The World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024 welcomed exceptional delegations from across Africa, with Ghana standing out in its mission to spotlight the nation’s rich cultural heritage, deep-rooted history, and distinctive tourism appeal. As Day 1 unfolded, Ghana’s tourism leaders connected with a wide range of global operators, media representatives, and travel agents, all showing significant interest in the country’s growing tourism potential and diverse offerings.

Ghana has long established herself as a cultural hub in West Africa, and this year’s WTM was no exception. As rightly pointed out by Ekow Sampson, deputy CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority, the country presented herself as a vibrant destination that captivates travelers with her rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and event-driven tourism. “We are showcasing Ghana’s essence—its culture, heritage, and the unique December in GH events,” Sampson explained. Ghana’s December season has become a global draw, positioning the country as a holiday destination for travelers seeking immersive experiences in African festivities, music, and traditions.

The December in GH initiative, a key component of Ghana’s tourism calendar, has become a celebrated brand. From cultural festivals to concerts, this month-long event has successfully transformed the festive season into a major period of inbound travel. Ghana’s tourism vision extends beyond traditional tourism markets to reach younger generations, especially third-generation Ghanaians abroad. This demographic, including millennials and young adults between 18 and 39 years, are being encouraged to reconnect with their roots, with December in GH offering the perfect platform to do so.

The UK has consistently been a significant market for Ghana’s tourism industry, and the post-COVID era has seen renewed growth in UK arrivals. In 2022, Ghana welcomed 43,000 visitors from the UK, with that number growing to 52,000 in 2023. Now, the goal is clear: to return to pre-pandemic levels of 69,000 visitors from the UK and surpass it. According to Sampson, the trend so far is promising. “We are confident that with continued engagement and effective marketing strategies, we can reach and exceed that target.”

Adding to the positive momentum, the announcement of Virgin Atlantic’s return to Ghana with direct flights from May 2025 has generated excitement among both the Ghanaian delegation and international travel agents at WTM London. For the Ghana Tourism Authority, Virgin Atlantic’s presence will bring increased accessibility and travel convenience for UK-based visitors, bolstering Ghana’s standing as a top African destination for cultural and holiday experiences.

Sampson highlighted the potential of this partnership, sharing that the Tourism Authority looks forward to collaborating with Virgin Atlantic in several impactful ways. The partnership will feature promotional campaigns onboard Virgin Atlantic flights, showcasing Ghana’s cultural, historical, and leisure offerings. Furthermore, the Ghana Tourism Authority plans to leverage Virgin Atlantic’s platforms to amplify Ghana’s brand visibility in the UK market, attracting more visitors from one of its largest source markets.

Ghana’s delegation approached WTM London 2024 with a vision for year-on-year growth, aiming for a 25 percent increase in visitor numbers from the UK in the coming years. This ambitious target aligns with the Ghana Tourism Authority’s broader strategy to elevate the country’s tourism profile globally. The engagements at WTM London reflect Ghana’s commitment to not only achieving but surpassing these goals, with strong partnerships, effective market strategies, and targeted campaigns.

