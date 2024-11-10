Zambia reignites global interest at World Travel Market 2024

The World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024 brought together global leaders and tourism professionals from around the world, offering a unique opportunity for countries to promote their tourism sectors. Zambia, with its renewed energy and strategic vision, took full advantage of this moment, showcasing the nation’s remarkable natural beauties, rich cultural heritage, and world-renowned hospitality. Spearheaded by the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA), led by Matongo Matamwandi, the CEO, Zambia’s presence was felt across the exhibition, making a bold statement about its growing status in the international tourism market.

At the ZTA’s expansive pavilion, delegates shared the country’s captivating tourism offerings. From the iconic Victoria Falls to the untouched wilderness of Zambia’s national parks, the delegation successfully captured the attention of travel professionals, media representatives, and industry stakeholders, all eager to learn about the country’s diverse attractions and growing tourism potential.

“The UK market has been a significant source of growth for us, and WTM provides the perfect platform to build on that momentum,” Matamwandi shared. He emphasized Zambia’s unique blend of adventure, wildlife, and cultural experiences, positioning the country as one of Southern Africa’s premier destinations.

Throughout the day, the ZTA stand thrived with excitement, as multiple inquiries and meetings underscored the increasing global interest in Zambia. With an emphasis on sustainable eco-tourism, extraordinary wildlife experiences, and improving infrastructure, Zambia’s efforts were well-received. Visitors were particularly captivated by Zambia’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience while preserving its rich environment.

The ZTA hosted a networking cocktail event that proved to be an excellent opportunity for professionals to connect and explore future collaborations. This gathering mirrored Zambia’s intent to forge strong international partnerships and expand its tourism footprint.

Looking ahead, Matamwandi emphasized Zambia’s broader vision for the tourism sector, highlighting its role in driving economic growth. “We are committed to sustainable tourism practices, creating better experiences for visitors, and showcasing the richness of our culture and heritage,” he noted.

As WTM London 2024 progresses, Zambia is primed to capitalize on the momentum generated on Day 1, positioning itself as a leading tourism destination with immense untapped potential in the heart of Africa.

