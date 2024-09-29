FTAN celebrates private sector for sustaining tourism, calls for inclusivity, collaborations

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has commended its members for sustaining the tourism sector in the face of challenges.

FTAN, the umbrella body of private sector tourism in the country, made the commendation on the occasion of 2024 World Tourism Day (WTD), marked on September 27, 2024, across the world on the theme, ‘Tourism and Peace’.

Speaking on this year’s theme, Nkereuwem Onung, president of the federation, noted that it underscores the crucial role the tourism sector plays in promoting cultural understanding and fostering reconciliation across the globe.

Onung affirmed that the survival of the country’s travel and tourism sector is a testament to the resilience of the private sector players who have surmounted challenges to drive the industry till date, while contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He recognised the impact of travel in bridging cultural divides, facilitating dialogue, and nurturing peaceful coexistence.

“In a world often challenged by conflict and misunderstanding, tourism serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging respect for diverse cultures and promoting unity within communities.

“World Tourism Day is not merely a celebration of travel; it is a celebration of our collective potential to build a more peaceful world.

“Our members are vital to this mission, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding that transcend borders,” he stated.

The FTAN leader used the occasion to encourage members to engage in activities that align with this year’s theme, reflect on the significance of the day and to continue champion the values of peace, understanding, and reconciliation in their practices.

“From organising events to fostering dialogue between tourists and local communities, there are countless opportunities to promote peace through tourism.

“We invite everyone in the tourism sector to reflect on the significance of this day and to continue championing the values of peace, understanding, and reconciliation in their practices.

“Together, we can harness the transformative power of tourism to create a more harmonious world,” he noted.

Onung also expressed concern over lack of synergy between public and private sector operators under the current administration, noting that aside from the occasional appearances of the Minister of Tourism at select events, little progress has been made.

He lamented the absence of concrete measures to elevate tourism to a standalone ministry, a goal long advocated by stakeholders.

“This is not the tourism industry we envisioned when the ministry was established, and it is disheartening to see the aspirations of many go unaddressed,” he remarked.

Onung reiterated his call for collaboration among the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism, the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), and the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in order to move the industry forward.

The FTAN president equally emphasized that meaningful growth in the tourism sector can only be achieved through cooperative efforts.

“Let us all commit to working together to build a vibrant and impactful tourism industry that promotes peace and understanding for the benefit of all,” he stressed.

On collaboration and inclusivity, the FTAN president insisted on a proper working document or template defining roles and terms of engagement and participation by all parties in the Nigeria tourism ecosystem, which he added, was crucial to jumpstarting the process of recovering grounds lost in the past due to what he described as ‘bad leadership.’

“Besides this, FTAN has been waiting for that working document to be able to establish a proper framework of engagement with the government.

“We are celebrating the resilience of these individuals who have survived these challenges and defied the odds in prevailing over the security and infrastructure challenges to remain in business,” Onung concluded.