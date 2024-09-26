Infrastructure, policy seen as key to boosting Africa’s travel, tourism – Experts

Travel and tourism

Infrastructure development and visa policy review have been identified as indices that can boost travel and tourism across Africa.

The experts, who were panelists during discussion on how Africa’s tourism sector can be developed, at the 20th Akwaaba African Travel Markets, held at Eko Hotels and Suits, Lagos, said there must be deliberate efforts to develop community tourism as well as ease stringent visa policy on the continent.

Setting the tone for the discussion, Akinbulejo Onabolu, head, Enterprise segment, MTN Nigeria, in a presentation listed issues such as digital divide and limited Internet access, limited transportation, inadequate facilities and lack of basic amenities such as good roads, water, electricity as those beseting tourism on the continent.

According to Onabolu, “Technology plays a vital role in addressing the many challenges,” adding that good marketing and promotion of tourists’ products, sustainability initiatives and good payment platforms and solutions will turn the sector around.

Also speaking, Bayo Omomowo, head, Information Technology, MoMo PSB, MTN, also stressed the need for seamless payment platforms for tourists at any location on the continent, saying ‘technology will enhance tourism discovery’.

Ahmed Naaman of Dodo Travels in Ghana and Davidson Mugisha from Rwanda, spoke in the same direction by urging African governments to ease visa rules and policy.

Read also: XEJet deepens competition in airline operations with inclusion of scheduled flights

“Visa issuance is a major issue for the past 20 years, for tourists. There is need to lower.exorbitant visa processing fees and review some policies”, Naaman said

Edi Lawani, Chief Executive Officer, Kuruku Nigeria, called for concerted efforts to promote the sector.

He wants stakeholders to prevail on government to make policies that would in turn create enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

“We are only scratching the surface, we need to engage government’, he said.

Adama Bah of the Gambia tourism decried lack of implementation of some good policies by African governments, saying the continent can convene World Travel Market if it gets its acts together.

“We have a problem of lack of or partial implementation of Blueprints in Africa, otherwise, if we get the support of African Union, we will ensure we have a Pan African Travel market because our biggest asset is our culture. Also, government must support the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises “, Bah said.

Akwaaba Travel Market has become the largest gathering of tourism stakeholders in West Africa, promoting the rich tourism potentials in Nigeria, the West Africa and the entire African continent

For the past 20 years, the organisers have brought the world together for the travel and tourism exhibition fair and the 20th edition equally witnessed several high-profile newcomers making their debut

Also the #JollofRiceWar returned at the opening featuring 10 chefs who prepared different delicacies of Jollof Rice to satisfy the culinary cravings of the participants.

Omowunmi Olatunbosun, Head of SME Segments, Enterprise Business in her presentation said the MTN was committed to promoting tourism in Africa with its digital solutions.

“We will be working together with ecosystem if partners to drive productivity and desire to improve businesses. Our desire is to enable businesses to become more productive.