XEJet deepens competition in airline operations with inclusion of scheduled flights

XEJet, a premium airline, has expanded its operations with the addition of scheduled services to its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), marking a milestone in the airline’s growth.

This new phase of operations will be served by XEJet’s fleet of an all-Business Class 24-seater CRJ200 aircraft, offering a premium business-class experience that sets new standards for luxury travel across Nigeria.

The introduction of scheduled flights strengthens XEJet’s commitment to providing top-tier aviation services, catering specifically to the needs of business travellers seeking comfort, privacy, and exceptional service.

“We are thrilled to enhance our offering with this new addition to our AOC, further solidifying XEJet as the airline of choice for premium travellers. Our new service reflects our commitment to setting new standards in business travel, and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board to experience the very best in aviation luxury,” said Emmanuel Iza, CEO.

XEJet’s Premium Business Class is designed to deliver the ultimate in-flight experience. The CRJ200, customized to seat only 24 passengers, offers an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, ensuring personalized attention and an elevated level of comfort.

Passengers can expect spacious leather seating, gourmet in-flight dining, in-flight entertainment, and a seamless travel experience tailored to meet the demands of busy professionals. XEJet’s Premium Business Class guarantees an unparalleled level of service, allowing travellers to arrive refreshed and ready for their engagements.

Chris Ona Najomo, Acting Director-General of the NCAA, during the presentation of the AOC, remarked: “I must commend your efforts and resilience, which I’ve observed from your days in non-scheduled operations. Reaching this milestone today speaks to your dedication and hard work, and I’m pleased to witness it.

However, it is important to remember that earning this certificate is not the end goal—it’s how you maintain it that truly matters. You must work even harder now to uphold this certification. Continuous compliance with evolving regulations is crucial.

“This is not the time to relax, but to push forward as we will be enhancing our oversight to ensure you meet every requirement outlined in this certificate, prioritizing safety in your passenger operations.”

As XEJet embarks on this new chapter, the airline says it remains committed to excellence in every aspect of its operation. The addition of scheduled services to its AOC underscores XEJet’s dedication to offering exceptional value, comfort, and reliability to its clientele.