WAI Glowing Wings Chapter inspires next generation of female aviators

The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Glowing Wings Chapter recently joined forces with global counterparts to celebrate Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) 2024, inspiring the next generation of female aviators to pursue careers in the industry.

Held at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, the event drew students from various Secondary Schools, including Queens College, Yaba; Abiolu Comprehensive College, Igando; Princeton College, Surulere; and Abesan Senior High School, Ipaja. The celebration aimed to shatter stereotypes and break barriers, showcasing the limitless possibilities available to girls in aviation.

The event featured insightful career talks by seasoned female aviation professionals in the Nigerian aviation sector, including Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Deputy General Manager, Terrestrial Services at NAMA and Kate Nnanna-Ibemgbo, Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers; Air Traffic Controller/Air Safety Inspector at NCAA and Morounke Babalola, Cabin Services Manager at United Nigeria Airlines.