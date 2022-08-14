Ethiopian, GetYourGuide partner to launch tour, activities services

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, has partnered with the globally leading online booking platform GetYourGuide, to offer passengers an unforgettable travel experience.

This partnership provides Ethiopian Airlines’ customers easy access to book travel activities alongside their flight. Passengers will have the option of booking high quality and well-curated tours and activities online either immediately after booking flights or at a later date.

Regarding the partnership, Lemma Yadecha, chief commercial officer, Ethiopian Airlines, said “Ethiopian strives to offer passengers a service beyond just travel and its ancillary services are its tools in doing so.

The new partnership with GetYourGuide will be the new stream of convenience our leisure passengers can enjoy. Putting our vast network and GetYourGuide’s services in major cities around the world into consideration, our passengers will have a great number of exciting experiences to choose from.”

Ethiopian’s ancillary services, in addition to bringing end to end package shopping experience to customers, widens Ethiopian streams of services, bringing extra convenience to passengers. The airline already provides other ancillary services that are complementary to passenger’s travel before its new partnership with GetYourGuide.

GetYourGuide is the globally leading online booking platform offering unforgettable travel experiences and extraordinary tours and activities around the world such as guided tours with the best local experts, cooking and craft classes, local food tours, skip the line tickets to the world’s most famous sights, once-in-a-lifetime “bucket list” experiences and niche offers that can’t be found anywhere else.

The tours and activities offered by GetYourGuide will be available for booking through Ethiopian Airlines website.