Boost for tourism, culture as company holds World Jollof Day Festival 2022

As part of the ways to celebrate unity, culture and tourism across West African countries, The Party Company, an experiential event company based in Lagos, Nigeria is organising World Jollof Day Festival with a stretegic refreshment partnership with Coca-Cola to further deepen the relationship between Coke & Meals.

Jollof rice is one of the strongest threads that runs through countries and regions in West Africa. From Nigeria to Senegal. It is also the basis for “the most heated food debate amongst Africans at home and in the diaspora”.

The festival will bring together every possible stakeholder in the jollof rice ecosystem across four West African countries – The Gambia, Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria. From chefs to professional food tasters, culinary curators to food bloggers, foodies, vendors, enthusiasts and everyone who has held an unwavering opinion about their version of jollof rice, World Jollof Day Festival promises a rare opportunity to unify all parties.

Scheduled for August 21, 2022, World Jollof Day Festival will hold at the Muri Okunola Park VI Lagos, hosting chefs from the four participating countries who will attempt to convince attendees of the supremacy of their version of jollof rice. Their submissions will be tasted by judges from around the world and a winner will be selected. Festival goers will also get the chance to taste the meals and share their opinions.

According to Tobi Andero, the convener and co-founder, The Party Company, “Over the years, we have studied and understood the heavy influence that jollof rice wields in this and other parts of the world. Jollof Day Festival is an acknowledgement of the power of jollof rice and a celebration of the diversity of taste. We are not keen on naming a winner, we just want people to have fun while they enjoy several mouth-watering variations of this delicacy that we all love.”

The Festival will also feature performances from A-list Nigerian artists, games and other exciting activities. It will close with an after-party open to all attendees and participants.