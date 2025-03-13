Many people would like to have the chance to explore as many countries as possible. For Nigerians, travelling abroad is a big dream, it could be for tourism, education, or business. But while some countries welcome visitors with open arms, others have visa requirements so strict they make the process nearly impossible.

This is why understanding visa requirements is important.

Here are some of the toughest countries in the world to get a visa for.

1. North Korea

North Korea is the hardest country to visit. The government tightly controls entry, and only a few state-approved tour agencies can arrange visits. Even if you get a visa, you would not be allowed to move freely. You must always be accompanied by government-approved guides. For Americans and South Koreans, getting a visa is nearly impossible, as their entry is outright banned.

2. Russia

Applying for a Russian visa is like sitting for an exam. The application form asks for extensive details, including a full record of your international travel over the last 10 years. For Americans, the process is even tougher, with additional questions and paperwork. Any mistake or missing detail can result in a rejection.

3. Cuba

If you hold a US passport, travelling to Cuba for tourism is off-limits. Americans can only visit under specific categories such as educational or humanitarian trips. Even those who qualify get a special pink Tourist Card, different from the green card issued to other nationalities.

4. Iran

Getting a visa for Iran requires pre-approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and only a recognised Iranian travel agency can apply on your behalf. If you’re from the US, UK, or Canada, you must also hire a government-approved tour guide for the entire trip. Visitors who have been to Israel in the last six months are automatically disqualified.

Read also: Why Nigerian passport holders are choosing Canada over UK for relocation

5. Turkmenistan

One of the least-visited countries in the world, Turkmenistan has an extremely strict visa policy. All visitors (except those from select parts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan) must apply for a visa and obtain a Letter of Invitation (LOI) from the Turkmen State Migration Service. This process can take up to 20 days, and without an LOI, your visa application won’t even be considered.

6. Chad

Only 14 countries enjoy visa-free access to Chad. For everyone else, getting a visa is a major challenge. The toughest part? You need an invitation letter from a sponsor or a hotel in N’Djamena, the capital. To secure this letter, you must pay for your hotel stay upfront and if your visa is rejected, your money is gone.

7. Bhutan

Unless you are from India, Bangladesh, or the Maldives, you cannot visit Bhutan as an independent traveller. Instead, you must book a tour through a licensed travel agency and pay all costs upfront, including a sustainability fee of $65 per day. The visa process is handled by the travel agency and approved by the Tourism Council of Bhutan.

Read also:Step by step guide on how Nigerians can secure a 10-year UK standard visitor visa

8. Saudi Arabia

For many years, Saudi Arabia did not issue tourist visas. While this has changed with recent reforms, the process remains strict. Visitors must follow specific rules, including dress codes and bans on certain activities. Additionally, some nationalities still face restrictions on entry.

9. Somalia

Travelling to Somalia is considered highly dangerous. The country ranks among the most unsafe places in the world, and most embassies do not issue tourist visas due to security concerns. If you do manage to get a visa, you will need a security escort at all times.

10. Western Sahara

Due to ongoing territorial conflicts, Western Sahara remains a restricted travel zone. Visa policies are unclear, and entry is often denied to foreign visitors, especially journalists and researchers.

Share