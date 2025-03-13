More Nigerians are choosing Canada over the UK for relocation, and a major reason is the UK’s recent immigration restrictions, which have made it harder for international students to bring their families. In 2023, the UK government banned most international students from coming with dependants, except for those on specific postgraduate courses. This policy hit Nigerian students hard, as many rely on the ability to move with their spouses and children. UK universities are already feeling the impact, with reports showing a decline in visa applications and concerns about financial losses.

In contrast, Canada remains open to immigrants and their families. The country not only allows students to bring their dependants but also provides clear and predictable pathways for skilled workers to settle permanently. Programs like Express Entry and the Provincial Nominee Program make it easier for professionals to relocate with their families, unlike the uncertainty Nigerians now face with UK immigration policies.

Beyond immigration policies, Canada offers a strong economy with job opportunities in key industries like oil and gas, ICT, healthcare, and engineering—fields where many Nigerians already excel. The country’s demand for skilled workers means better employment prospects for those looking to build a new life.

Another major attraction is Canada’s quality of life. The country is known for its political stability, safety, and well-developed social services, including free healthcare for residents. For many Nigerians frustrated with rising living costs and economic instability at home, Canada represents a fresh start with better opportunities for their children.

Education is another factor. Canada’s universities are globally recognised, and many students find the country more affordable compared to the UK. With scholarships, work opportunities, and the ability to transition from a student visa to permanent residency, Canada is seen as a better long-term option.

Culturally, Canada is also considered more welcoming. With its strong emphasis on multiculturalism, Nigerians often feel at home, facing less discrimination than they might in the UK. The lower cost of living in some Canadian cities compared to London is another reason many people are making the switch.

The UK may still be a top choice for some, many others bet on Canada for a smoother immigration process and long-term stability.

