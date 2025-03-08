Building a robust travel history is crucial for Nigerian passport holders, as it can greatly improve the chances of securing visas for countries with strict entry requirements.

A consistent travel record signals to visa officers that an applicant is a genuine traveller who follows immigration rules, reducing perceived risks.

Here are seven practical strategies to help Nigerian passport holders strengthen their travel history.

Start small and save the big names for later

Begin your travel journey by visiting countries with fairly simple visa application processes, such as Kenya, or SouthAfrica. These destinations are more likely to approve visas, helping you build a solid travel record. Avoid applying for high-restriction countries like the US, UK, too early, as a rejection can negatively affect your travel history. A strong record of visa approval visiting smaller destinations improves your chances of securing visas for the big names later.

Explore visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations

Begin by visiting countries that offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian citizens. These destinations provide an opportunity to accumulate travel experiences without the complexities of visa applications. Regular travel to such countries can enhance your passport’s credibility. Currently, there are 17 countries that offer Nigerians entry without visas and 36 countries that Nigerian passport holders visa-on-arrival.

Participate in group tours with visa assistance

Joining reputable group tours that include visa processing services can simplify travel to new destinations. Tour operators often have established relationships with embassies, which can facilitate smoother visa approvals. This approach allows you to visit multiple countries, enriching your travel history.

Maintain consistent travel patterns

Regular travel, even to familiar destinations, showcases a consistent travel pattern. This consistency can positively influence visa officers’ perceptions during application reviews. Aim to travel periodically, as it reflects stability and genuine tourism interest.

Leverage existing visas for new destinations

Holding valid visas from countries like the United States or Schengen states can open doors to other nations that accept these visas for entry. With a valid US visa, you have access to over 20 other countries. Utilising such opportunities not only broadens your travel history but also demonstrates trustworthiness to visa authorities.

Keep accurate travel records

Ensure all travel documents, including old passports, visa copies, and entry/exit stamps, are well-organised. Consistent documentation strengthens your application and shows transparency.

Travel for purpose

Travelling for business, education, or conferences can help build your travel history. These trips often come with supporting documents that strengthen visa applications and show a clear reason for travel.

