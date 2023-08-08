Toyota to cut mechanical wear on engine for car users

Users of the Toyota brand of cars in Nigeria will going forward be able to protect the investment made on buying their choice of cars by having the opportunity to use the compatible engine oil in maintaining their cars.

This was made possible by the recent introduction of Toyota Genuine Motor Oil (TGMO) to the Nigerian market, an oil produced by Idemitsu for all Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Speaking at the official launch of the TGMO in Nigeria recently, Kunle Ade-Ojo, managing director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, said the company is thrilled to introduce Toyota Genuine Motor oil of grades 20W50, 5W30, and 15W40.

According to him, the engine is the heart of any vehicle, and as a responsible automaker, developing oil that ensures the engine performs at its best while contributing to a greener and more sustainable world is the company’s commitment to society.

He said TGMO was a product of tireless research, innovative technology, and a passion for excellence by Toyota Motor Corporation.

Ade-Ojo said the motor oil was designed to meet and exceed industry standards as its advanced formula provides enhanced protection against engine wear, reduces friction, and optimises fuel efficiency, giving the owner a smoother and more enjoyable driving experience.

“Toyota Genuine Motor Oil helps extend the life of the engine if used regularly. With its superior protection against sludge and deposits, your engine will remain cleaner, ensuring it operates at peak performance throughout its lifespan.

Read also: Nigerians can access low-interest loans to buy new cars – Cars45

He said using TGMO also helps to maintain the vehicle’s warranty and ensures that customers have peace of mind.

Otsubo Shinji, managing director of the Middle East and Africa at Idemitsu Lube, said they supply the best oil for Toyota vehicles in order to increase convenience for Toyota vehicle users.

He said the oil helps to reduce mechanical wear and friction and also extends the life of car components.

“Toyota car users in Nigeria will be able to give their investment better life by choosing the best-fit engine oil. It would be a waste not to use the most suitable oil for the engine. It can extend the life of machines, contribute to fuel efficiency, and save cost for the owner,” he said.