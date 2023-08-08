Nigerians can access low-interest loans to buy new cars – Cars45

Nigerian car lovers interested in buying brand-new cars can now do so using the competitive and low-interest rates loans being offered by the financial institutions partnering with Cars45 and Jiji Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend during the GAC Motor Nigeria and Cars45 test drive unlimited, Majolie Obaje, PR and Marketing Head of Jiji Nigeria said the soaring inflation in Nigeria and high FX rates have increased the prices of imported vehicles such that dealers are no longer bringing new cars as the old one’s seat in their showrooms longer because people are not buying cars anymore.

She said Cars45 wants Nigerians to be able to buy cars affordable with ease, adding that GAC has a beautiful range of cars with exquisite technology and Cars45 will ensure that customers have a seamless buying experience.

“It is possible for Nigerians to own brand-new cars using Cars45 competitive funding options. We are moving Nigerians from a space of having to wait for too long to own a new car. Our goal is to ensure that every home in Nigeria has a good car and our partnership with GAC will make sure that it happens,” she said.

According to her, customers that want to upgrade their old GAC cars can as well take the old cars to the over 70 Cars45 inspection centres in Nigeria to evaluate and sell the car to be able to buy a new one.

“We have also improved the turnaround time for selling used cars in Nigeria. In the past, it takes a minimum of six weeks to sell used cars, but it has been brought down to 24 hours. That is the value that we bring as a brand, and we want people to be confident enough to go for a car of their choice,” she said.

Obaje urged Nigerians to take the opportunity provided by GAC which assembles cars locally to own new cars without fear.

On his part, Obong Etim Udoh, marketing manager of GAC Motor, said the test drive was to enable customers to experience the cars being showcased online on the Cars45 platform.

Udoh said that GAC wants to ensure that Nigerians have a touch of the innovation that GAC brands have to offer because the range of cars is made of high-level technology to give Nigerians topmost satisfaction.

Also, Olawale Akinwade, sales manager of GAC Motor, said the buyers can be at ease as the company has a range of cars that are fuel efficient in line with the realities in Nigeria.

He said GAC cars are usually built with a smaller engine which makes them consume less fuel, adding that the company also has aftersales services that ease sourcing of parts and repair of GAC cars in Nigeria.