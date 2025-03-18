Suzuki by CFAO, a subsidiary of CFAO Group, has improved the affordability of cars by cutting prices offering customers an incredible opportunity to own a durable, fuel-efficient vehicle.

Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO made this known while announcing the brand’s commitment to delivering affordability, innovation, and reliability to its customers.

The three models featured in this are the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL, Grand Vitara GLX, and the Suzuki Eeco Van.

They come with significant price reductions, along with exclusive incentives such as one-year free service and free registration – available for a limited period.

Diouf said that the promotional offer allows customers to drive home the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL for ₦46 million, instead of ₦48 million, while the Grand Vitara GLX is currently available at N53 million, down from 55 million, and the Suzuki EECO van for ₦19.5 million, down from ₦23 million.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX is a feature-packed SUV with a robust design, sophisticated styling, and cutting-edge technology.

It comes equipped with: 1.5L, 2WD automatic transmission (FS), panoramic sunroof, power door mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch touchscreen audio system, 360-degree camera, and outstanding fuel efficiency of just 4-5 liters per 100 kilometers.

The Grand Vitara GL variant features a 1.5L engine, 2WD automatic transmission (FS), power door mirrors, alloy wheels, and fabric seats while maintaining the same remarkable fuel efficiency as the GLX.

The Suzuki Eeco Panel Van is for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking affordability and efficiency.

It is a versatile and reliable vehicle, perfect for businesses, entrepreneurs, or individuals looking for a practical and affordable transportation solution.

It is powered by a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, and it delivers 54 kW (73 hp) of power and 101 Nm of torque, 5-speed manual transmission, and exceptional fuel economy of just 4-5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Its other features are low maintenance costs and practical features such as manual air conditioning, park assist, fabric seats, basic safety features, including seatbelts, a driver-side airbag, an audio system with AM/FM radio, and USB connectivity.

The auto firm noted that this is a golden opportunity to own a Suzuki vehicle at an unbeatable price and urged people to visit any Suzuki by CFAO dealership nationwide to take advantage of this limited-time offer before it runs out.

