The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has thoroughly inspected the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles that will be deployed on the KoroRYDE e-hailing platform.

This inspection aligns with the state’s commitment to reducing transportation fares, carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly alternatives in the transportation sector.

The Ministry’s inspection team assessed the safety, functionality, and environmental standards of the CNG vehicles, which are set to transform the e-hailing landscape in Lagos.

With CNG being a cleaner and more efficient fuel option, the initiative is poised to support Lagos’ vision for greener and more sustainable urban mobility.

“We are excited to partner with the Lagos State Government in this forward-thinking project,” Abiodun Oyetunji, spokesperson for KoroRYDE said.

“Our goal at KoroRYDE is to offer a cleaner and more reliable transportation solution, and this inspection affirms our dedication to meeting the highest safety and environmental standards.”

KoroRYDE has also partnered with BlackWhiteEnergy, a leading provider of eco-friendly and cost-effective energy solutions, to ensure that the CNG vehicles are converted to meet the highest environmental standards.

This partnership is designed to strengthen the company’s commitment to sustainability while providing innovative solutions for the e-hailing industry, he said.

He added that the e-hailing platform has teamed up with financial institutions to offer a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses in the e-hailing sector.

Through this partnership, aspiring drivers and fleet owners can convert their vehicles to CNG-powered ones and pay for the conversion in affordable monthly installments over 12 months, he said.

He added that the initiative is designed to make eco-friendly e-hailing more accessible while offering financial flexibility to those entering or expanding their businesses.

The successful inspection marks a major milestone for KoroRYDE as it prepares to launch its CNG-powered vehicles, offering Lagosians an eco-friendly alternative to conventional fuel-powered transport.

This move is in line with the state’s long-term strategy for sustainable urban development and environmental preservation.

KoroRYDE is committed to providing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible transportation solutions to the people of Lagos while supporting the state’s drive for a greener future.

