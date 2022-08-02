Stallion targets 20% market share with MG ZS crossover

Anurag Shah, general manager, Stallion MG Automobiles Ltd., the official Nigerian distributor for the British brand, Morris Garages, has said the recently released MG ZS would take between 15 and 20 percent of the Nigerian A-SUV market segment in 2022.

“Considering its quality design, performance, top-notch safety features and equipment level, which endear it to the car lovers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, we have no doubt that the MG ZS Crossover has the capability to become a segment leader in Nigeria,” said Shah in a press statement. “That was why, following its launch in the country, we confidently projected a segment market share of between 15% and 20%.”

The MG ZS, a distinctive crossover with a contemporary style and British history in its design and construction, has a revamped front end that includes a new hexagonal grille with a black finish and thin headlights with LED daytime running lights. In keeping with the Dark Rider motif, its rear end also has LED light clusters that give it a dynamic and strong aspect

“With 17-inch alloy wheels and a selection of smart paint colours to choose from,” Shah explained, “this is a car that stands out everywhere it goes.”

Rear parking cameras are included with the new MG ZS, making it simple to park and reverse. Additionally, owners are spoiled with other cutting-edge features including an 8-inch HD touch-screen display that links to Apple CarPlay and allows for mobile app access. The Crossover has keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning in addition to USB ports for connectivity.

“One of the global attractions to the new MG ZS is its extremely comfortable interior, its curved surfaces, exclusive soft materials and an unmatched spaciousness make the cabin comfortable. Complementing its premium interior is a high-resolution 8-inch touch screen infotainment system and soft-touch dashboard, giving you a luxurious experience,” Shah added.

The 1.5-liter Turbo engine, which produces 160 horsepower and 160 Nm of peak torque, and the 1.5-litre CVT engine, which produces 118 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque, low emissions, and enhanced fuel efficiency of 16.5 km/l, are the two engine options offered for the MG ZS. With both engines connected to a six-speed automatic transmission, you can accelerate smoothly and quickly, reaching 100 km/h in just 9.8 seconds.

“Whichever you choose, you can expect a sporty and agile drive every time you take to the road,” Shah said.

The MG ZS was introduced in the Nigerian market in December 2021, and the MG automotive brand is said to be seeing growth in sales over the past two years in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. If the Stallion MG Automobile Q2 report is to be believed, the MG brand may already be making more inroads into Nigeria’s Crossover SUV segment.