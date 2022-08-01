High transport fares persist in first half 2022 – NBS

The trend of high transport fares across different parts of the country persisted in June, as had been the case since the beginning of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The NBS’ Transport Fare Watch report presents data covering bus journey within the city per drop, constant route, bus journey intercity, state route, and charge per person. It also covers airfare charges for specified routes’ single journey, journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop, and waterway passenger transport.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 42.02 percent from N410.23 in June 2021 to N582.61 in June 2022, it increased by 0.10 percent month-on-month from N582.06 in May 2022 to N582.61 in June 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare prices rose by 45.21 percent from N2522.44 in June 2021. While the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey, increased by 0.31 percent, on a month-on-month basis from N55,906.86 in May 2022 to N56,082.64 in June 2022.

On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 52.97 percent (N36,662.57) in June 2021.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journeys by motorcycle per drop declined by -0.10 percent on month-on-month from N417.39 in May 2022 to N416.97 in June 2022. Also, in terms of year-on-year, the fare rose by 43.20 percent from N291.18 in June 2021 to N416.97 in June 2022.

Similarly, the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in June 2022 increased to N943.26 showing a growth of 0.17 percent on a month-on-month from N941.63 in May 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 12.80 percent from N836.23 in June 2021 to N943.26 in June 2022.

At the state level the bus journey within the city (per drop constant route), Zamfara recorded the highest with N822.50 followed by Taraba State with N750.50. On the other hand, Kogi State recorded the least fares with N450.50 followed by Lagos State with N455.95.

For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare) in June 2022, the highest fare was recorded in Abuja withN5,540.30 followed by Adamawa with N5,200.50. The least fares were recorded in Kwara with N1,655.65 followed by Zamfara with N2,075.00.

Read also: Fresh airfare hike looms as airlines seek 40% fuel surcharge

At the state level the bus journey within the city (per drop constant route), Zamfara recorded the highest with N822.50 followed by Taraba State with N750.50. On the other hand, Kogi State recorded the least fares with N450.50 followed by Lagos State with N455.95.

For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare) in June 2022, the highest fare was recorded in Abuja with N5,540.30 followed by Adamawa with N5,200.50. The least fares were recorded in Kwara withmN1,655.65 followed by Zamfara with N2,075.00.

Taraba recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) with N67,500 in June 2022, followed by Kebbi, Kogi and Yobe with N65,000. Conversely, Borno, Gombe, Kano and Rivers State recorded the least fare with N50,000.

In June 2022, Kwara state had the highest motorcycle transport fare with N690.76 followed by Lagos with N662.50. The least fare was recorded in Edo with N165.00 followed by Bayelsa with N175.00.

Similarly, water transport fare was highest in Delta state with N3,150.53, followed by Rivers with N2985.80 while the least fare was recorded in Borno State with N325.50 followed by Kebbi with N400.00.

According to zones, it showed that the intercity bus journey, the South -West had the highest fare with N3,901.73 followed by North-east with N3,761.80, while the South-east recorded the least with N3,479.04.

In June 2022, transport fares for bus journeys within the city recorded the highest in the Northeast with N634.33 followed by North-west with N608.49 while the South-West recorded the least with N544.53.

The Northeast recorded the highest fare of air transport in June 2022 with N57,925.03 followed by the North-central with N56,221.57, while the South-South had the least with N 54,333.

Also, commuters on a motorcycle (Okada) paid the highest fare in the North-central with N471.12 followed by the South-south zone which had the highest charges paid on water transport with N2194.72 followed by South-west with N818.54, while North-east had the least fare with N595.12.