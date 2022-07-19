Rising cost: Airlines seek 40% fuel surcharge

Airlines in Nigeria under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have written to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) seeking the approval of the regulatory body to impose 40 percent fuel surcharge as a measure to mitigate the effects of the consistent rise in the price of Jet A1 on airline operations in the country.

This implies that airfares may increase again and beyond what an average passenger can afford.

In a letter written to Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of NCAA, dated July 18, 2022, and signed by Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, the AON President, noted that in addition to the crippling effect of intermittent shortages of Jet A1, price had risen from N200 per litre in February 2022 to N720 per litre as at Monday.

This, he said, has greatly increased the operational cost of airlines by over 130 percent, yet airlines are unable to increase fares as well as suffer from the unavailability of foreign exchange to conduct their operations.

He stated that in order to forestall a backlash and shutdown of the system, “Airlines are hoping to resort to an introduction of a fuel surcharge of between 25 and 40 percent of NUC as a way of offsetting the additional burden brought about by increased fuel cost bearing in mind that jet fuel accounts for about 40 percent of total operational expenses.”

He solicited for the understanding and support of the DG by reconsidering and reviewing the decisions taken by the NCAA such as immediate review of the decision that airlines are required to obtain approval for an initial three months before implementation of a fuel surcharge.

Others he said include waiver of the demand that airlines pay an additional five percent on the fuel surcharge entirely separate from the five percent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC).

According to the operators, unless this is done, it will mean in effect that whatever is collected by the airlines as fuel surcharge to cushion the effect of the high fuel price will be taken away once again by the NCAA.

This in effect he stated will amount to double jeopardy as airlines will be unable to offset the additional cost which the fuel surcharge is meant to address in the first place.

The airline operators however proposed that taxes should be based on the portion of the fare due to airlines less the fuel surcharge which they hinted is specifically for the purpose of cushioning the effect of rising jet fuel price and not on the total paid for the ticket inclusive of fuel surcharge.

To them, fuel surcharge should be exempted from the TSC, just as the operators urged the NCAA to consider and affect their proposal to help alleviate the suffering of the airlines in the country given the current scarcity and consistently rising cost of Jet fuel.