Revamped S-Class flaunts bolder face in official teaser

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to pull the covers off of its all-new, seventh-generation S-Class sedan and this first official teaser shows off its new face.

Although it doesn’t stray too far from the current design language, generation-seven does get a bigger and bolder grille, while also retaining the traditional design elements like the bonnet emblem.

Mercedes has not given an exact reveal date as yet, but in a Facebook post, it said, the new S-Class is planned for the second half of 2020.

That’s about as much as Mercedes is prepared to say about the new S-Class for now, but being the traditional technology innovator in the range, it goes without saying that, the large saloon will debut some advanced new driver assistance gadgets.

So come second half of this year, the global luxury automotive community should expect to see a higher level of autonomous driving capability, perhaps limited only by the legislation in various countries.

On the engine front, the S-Class is likely to carry over the still-new 2.9-litre straight-six engine with mild hybrid technology, which was introduced with the current model’s midlife facelift, but there’s no word on whether there will be V8 versions. There will, of course, be a number of plug-in hybrid versions to choose from.

Talking electrification, Mercedes will be offering a separate car called the EQS for those that want a full electric saloon. Although the EQS will be built on a different platform to the S-Class, that being the company’s new purpose-built architecture for electric cars, the EV is likely to share many of its features with the S-Class.

Checks reveal that, Mercedes-Benz is likely to discontinue the standard-wheelbase S-Class as the E-Class has grown big enough to render it pointless, thus S-Class buyers will only be able to opt for a long-wheelbase package.

Inside the cabin, the forthcoming S-Class will get an even more advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system, part of which now works through a large vertical screen as seen in various spy shots of the car’s interior.