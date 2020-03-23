LCC ends Cash payment across all locations from today, March 23 on Coronavirus

Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has said there will no longer be cash payments across all its locations beginning from today, March 23, 2020, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“We have therefore taken the difficult decision to temporarily reduce physical contacts and interaction at our office locations in the hope that we are doing all we can to help eliminate risk at this crucial time,” LCC said in an emailed statement.

According to LCC, which operates the Lekki Tollgates and Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, said that beginning from March 23, the use of the POS machines at all of the company’s locations will be self- service going forward.

“Although customers are discouraged from visiting all our locations, however, should there be a need to visit, customers must adhere to the health check put in place by using the hand sanitizers,” LCC said in the statement.

LCC also noted that all the company’s reception and front office areas will only be accessible to five customers at a time to avoid crowing while new registrations and additional orders will also be received only through its online platforms.

The Lagos State Government has fixed the number of people allowable in a gathering at 50, including at worship places. As in many other states in the country, Lagos has also ordered the closure of schools from today, Monday, March 23.