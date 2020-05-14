COVID-19: Lagos begins mobile advocacy to halt community transmission

Lagos State government has begun extensive public enlightenment campaign across its 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas, as part of measures to halt community transmission of COVID-19.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy, who spoke at the flag-off of the advocacy campaign, said the exercise was initiated after the discovery that members of the public were not complying with the directives and guidelines issued by the government for the gradual easing of the lockdown.

“It was disappointing that residents threw caution to the winds immediately the governor announced the partial lifting of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government. People stormed banks without exercising caution despite the ravaging effects of the pandemic. The enhanced public enlightenment campaign, which will involve LED and mobile billboards, is expected to strengthen the advocacy on physical distancing and other preventive measures.

“Information about the symptoms, prevention and sample collection centres for individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 will dominate the campaign. It has become imperative to penetrate communities with details that will attract the attention of residents to engender compliance with Health experts’ directives on COVID-19,” said Omotosho on Thursday.

The campaign, he added, is to further increase awareness on symptoms, prevention and sample collection centres so that Lagosians are further equipped to combat the virus, especially at this critical stage of community transmission.

While reiterating the call by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that every Lagosian must take responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, he emphasised that the maskup Lagos campaign would be taken across the entire state.

The commissioner solicited public support in ensuring that the campaign is taken to every household and expressed optimism that the fight against COVID-19 will be won, if residents adhere strictly to the directives issued by the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos had its index COVID-19 case on February 27, 2020, and currently has 1,480 patients on admission; 528 discharged and unfortunately, deaths.