Latest Ford, Renault vehicles to debut at Abuja auto fair 2021

The latest auto models of both the Renault and Ford brands will be showcased at the Abuja auto fair, which started yesterday, as Coscharis Motors said in a statement it intends to replicate what it calls a successful outing at the Lagos auto fair.

The Abuja auto fair, which caters to automobile enthusiasts in Abuja and Northern Nigeria is scheduled from 15th – 20th November 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Garki, Abuja.

Coscharis’ participation at this edition of the auto fair, according to a statement, is part of the planned marketing activities to avail its numerous loyal customers and stakeholders alike to partake in various end of the year promotional offerings and most especially availability of new variants that will be showcased at the auto fair.

Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, noted in the statement that the company would be attending the Abuja Auto Fair specifically to showcase the latest auto models of both the Renault and Ford brands respectively. It would also be an opportunity to offer those that visit their stands at the fair discounts on every purchase.

Abuja auto fair

He explained that the company’s presence at this year’s Abuja Auto Fair is to give the opportunity to auto enthusiasts that will be visiting its stands, most especially representatives of corporate organisations, government agencies that are potential fleet buyers to either round up the year, or for future procurements ahead of a new business year. They are to see offers of compelling price discounts specially decided for the fair especially on new variants like the Ford Edge and Ford Figo.

“While we are equally extending our ongoing promotions on the Renault Kwid and Koleos that goes with a brand new Abro Generating set on purchase of any of these Renault variants. It is exciting to note that part of the highlights of our presence at the fair will be the display of our locally assembled Renault Logan and Duster respectively to the delight of everyone that comes around the Coscharis pavilion for a good deal,” he said.

Babarinde further expatiated that since the middle of the year, Coscharis Motors has continued to offer credible finance schemes to help customers cushion the impact of the harsh economic environment. “We have overtime partnered with credible financial institutions starting with one of our sister firms (Coscharis Mobility) to deliver a seamless finance back up for whoever wants to purchase any of our brands with a minimum of 10% deposit of the principal amount while you spread the other balance payment over a period of time. We’ve been delighting our numerous customers with this ease of owning a brand new vehicle with partners like the Polaris bank and of recent, Sterling bank respectively”.

Felix Mahan, the brand manager, reiterated the brands’ commitment towards ensuring that Coscharis Motors continues to bring both the Renault and Ford brands closer to customers as they are at the heart of everything the brands represents.

“Despite serious competition from several other brands, our aim is to continue to position the brands as customer – centric, which is why Coscharis will always promise to deliver value for money at all times,” he said.