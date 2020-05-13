BusinessDay
Lagos gridlock upbeat as rainy season begins

Commuters in Lagos should brace up and plan their movement with the exoected increase in vehicular traffic as the rainy season begins to gather momentum.
What is important according to some commuters is not only the upsurge in the number of private and commercial vehicles on the road, but also the compromise of some traffic officers in uniforms and their civilian accomplices, the bad road conditions as well as the poor driving culture of road users.

Among the worst corridors where traffic officers are ‘helping themselves’ and thereby allowing mainly commercial bus drivers to constitute long hours of traffic are the Lagos-Badagry road, specifically between the Volkswagen of Nigeria (VoN) auto assembly plant and the Lagos State University, Ojo.
Within this corridor, official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are seen by the road side during critical rush hours walking and discussing in groups while frustrating traffic situation that they can easily manage and control lingers.

According to one Samsom Odafe who drives along the corridor on daily basis; ‘’You cannot compare the efficiency of these LASTMA officials in this area with other parts of Lagos, especially in Lekki, Eti-Osa, Ikeja or even Surulere. Honestly, the state government should do something about their attitude to work more so when they are paid with tax payers money’’.

