Kogi State to get first pedestrian bridge

A pedestrian bridge under construction at the Ganaja junction on Lokoja-Ajaokuta road when completed will be Kogi State’s first.

Lokoja, the state capital, is a major transport hub linking the Northern and Eastern parts of Nigeria. This creates heavy vehicular movements that cause traffic gridlocks resulting in great pain and inconveniences for motorists and residents.

To reduce the burden of hardship on road users, Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State has called on the contractors to double efforts by deploying mechanisms that will accelerate work, completing it on schedule and of high standards.

Bello gave the charge during an unscheduled visit to the site on Saturday morning in Lokoja.

“We must do all within our professional means to hasten efforts on this project. Delivering the job on time will ease the burden that comes with the construction period,” Bello said. “Do all in your means to ensure quality work and quick delivery.”

Abubakar Ohere, commissioner for works, Kogi State assured the governor that the work will be completed sooner than expected owing to the fact that the state government has fulfilled its financial obligations including payment of compensations to those whose properties were within the site affected.