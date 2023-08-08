Jet Automobile pushes for use of EVs for mass mobility in Nigeria

Determined to help the country shift to sustainable mobility after the removal of the petrol subsidy, Jet Systems Automobile has explained reasons electric vehicles (EVs) should be the choice for mass mobility in Nigeria.

Speaking recently when its team visited Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State, Oluwemimo Osanipin, chief operating officer of Jet Systems Automobile Industry Ltd, said EVs should be the choice for mass mobility as against vehicles running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He said while fuel combustion and CNG engines are costly to maintain, EVs had the lowest maintenance cost and also release zero-emission to ensure a cleaner environment, unlike fuel engines that emit gases and pollute the ecosystem.

He said EVs can be charged from stations running on solar power which is in abundance in Nigeria and Africa and the engines are noiseless, compared to others.

He said the smaller EVs could be charged at home to save users a lot of costs.

Test driving the EVs, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the company for its innovations, promising that the state would consider the viability of deploying Jet EVs for mass transportation.

“We will discuss on how to establish solar-powered charging stations on strategic highways within the state to facilitate the charging of the EVs when deployed,” he added.

Oborevwori said a team to be headed by Kingsley Emu, the secretary to the State Government, will understudy the possibility of the state government helping transporters in the state to acquire EVs.

“Everybody is trying to move away from fuel to save cost and EVs are cheaper, but we are still studying this model and will come out with our decision,” he said.

On his part, Chidi Ajaere, chairman of Jet Systems, said future-thinking mobility companies are investing in electric vehicles as the cost of transportation becomes high due to the high cost of fuel.

“The Federal Government is already taking the initiative of investing in EVs. We have an abundance of sun in Nigeria and, the Federal and the Delta State Governments are looking into building solar-powered charging infrastructure.

“The life span of an EV battery is about eight to 10 years, and the bigger vehicles (Jet Mover) can do about 300km on a full charge; that’s like moving from Lagos to Ibadan and back to Lagos or from Asaba to Warri and back to Asaba,” Ajaere said.

He called on the Federal Government to build solar charging stations along the way for vehicles travelling a longer distance to be able to charge before continuing their journeys.

“In the rainy season, the solar charging infrastructures will have batteries that would store power for these vehicles to charge on. Those stations can also be attached to CNG-powered lines to help charge vehicles during the rainy season,” he added.