JAC Motors offers free service, insurance on light duty trucks

JAC Motors has said it is extending its ongoing end-of-year Promo to its N-series trucks with offers of free service or free comprehensive insurance on the 1-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton and 5-ton light duty trucks.

The promo which will run till the end of the year (or while stock lasts), started with JAC Motors offering an additional T6 pick-up truck for free upon the purchase of 12 units, in what is themed the 13th-month pick-up bonus Offer.

The company in a statement says it has now added the N-series range of trucks to the promo offers in an effort to make the Yuletide a lot more memorable for individuals and businesses seeking to acquire any of the light duty trucks.

Read also: AfCFTA: FG calls for private sector partnership to develop transport

“Remarkably, the ‘end-of-year’ freebie doesn’t end with the JAC T6 4X4 truck, we also have pocket-friendly offers on our range of light-duty trucks: the 1-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton, and 5-ton,” Franklyn Okotie, head, Brand Marketing and Development, JAC Motors, disclosed while further breaking down the offers to reward customers for their loyalty this Yuletide.

“A customer who buys two units of any of the four N-series truck models or a combination of them will get either complete Free Service up until 2023, or get Comprehensive Insurance absolutely free,” he said.

According to him, the deeper motive behind the offers of free servicing and free comprehensive insurance covers is to help in some little ways, lift some of the heavy burdens that come with owning vehicles. This, he says, would enable customers to focus on their core businesses while enabling durable mobility for Nigerians.