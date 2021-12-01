AfCFTA: FG calls for private sector partnership to develop transport

The Federal Government, through the ministry of transportation on Monday indicated interest for Public Private Partnership (PPP) Initiatives in developing the country’s transportation infrastructure so as to position Nigeria for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Gbemisola Saraki, minister of state for transportation said the ministry encourages Public Private Partner Initiatives in developing infrastructure and operations under a Sustainable Environmental condition in all modes of transportation.

Saraki stated this during a 2-day international conference on the role of transportation on AfCFTA organized by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), in Abuja.

“AfCFTA is designed to create a single continental market for goods and services, ensuring free movement of businesses, persons and investments, paving way for accelerated economic growth and inclusive shared prosperity amongst African countries.” she said.

Read also: Closing the gaps in Nigeria’s transport industry to grow the economy

In order to actualise these objectives, Saraki noted some implementable strategies for the transportation sector which include: “Inter-modality and integration of the transportation system; synergy of all relevant government Agencies; collaboration amongst Member States; dynamic Trading Capacity Opportunity; and Inclusion of AfCFTA into the National Transportation Policies.

In his remarks, Rotimi Ameachi, the minister of transportation, said transport provides the vehicle through which the major objectives of AfCFTA thrives, hence the Nigerian Government has embarked on huge transport infrastructure investment across the Country to ensure efficiency in the transportation sector.

“These investments include massive construction of roads, rail lines with access roads, inland water ports, seaports, new terminals in existing ports, dry ports with access to rail and roads, Inland Container Depots/Freights all geared towards building a modern and efficient transportation system that guarantees sustainable socio-economic development of Nigeria, regional integration and trade liberalization” he mentioned

The minister assured of government’s commitment to implement all the identified initiatives to ensure Nigeria taps into the opportunities of AfCFTA

“The transportation Sector is blessed with a myriad of potential and opportunities for development. The current Administration will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to transform the sector for the benefits of Nigerian Citizens” he said.