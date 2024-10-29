Institute recognises Coscharis founder’s impact on corporate governance, leadership

L – R: Cosmas Maduka, president/CEO of Coscharis Group, being presented the plaque as a new Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria by Tijani Borodo, president and chairman of Governing Council of the Institute at the recently held Fellows’ Night & Investiture in Lagos

…inducts Cosmas Maduka as fellow

Cosmas Maduka, president of Coscharis Group, was conferred with the fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria in recognition of his exceptional contribution to corporate governance and leadership.

At the Institute’s 2024 Fellow’s Night and Investiture held in Lagos recently with the theme ‘Public Sector Governance Code: The Route to Public Sector Excellence & National Development,’ Tijjani Borodo, president of the Institute, said the ceremony was meant to induct outstanding contributors to private and public sector governance in their respective fields.

Borodo doubles as chairman of the Governing Council and said Maduka’s induction as a Fellow of the Institute of Directors is a significant acknowledgment of his impact on the business community and his dedication to advancing best practices in corporate governance and leadership.

Maduka expressed appreciation to the Institute for the investiture and also commended others who were recognised for their contribution to growing good corporate governance in the private and public sectors.

“The privilege of being honoured with a Fellowship Award among these renowned personalities by a reputable Institute like the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria is a recognition that carries deep significance to me.

“This is another challenge to remain steadfast, consistent, and focused as a leader in the competitive corporate environment to be relevant as an entrepreneur that continually delivers value for money at all times,” he said.

Maduka’s recognition as a fellow of the Institute of Directors further strengthens his legacy as a visionary business leader, whose life story continues to inspire countless individuals across the globe.

