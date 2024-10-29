Caverton Marine moves to promote safe water transport in Nigeria

L-R: Olabode Makanjuola, CEO of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc; Ojutu Ojema, chairman of House Committee on Inland Waterways; Bola Oyebamiji, managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA); Sule Jimoh, director of Maritime Services, and Stephen Fakulade, representative of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, at a Stakeholders' Meeting on Safety and Insecurity on Inland Waterways held in Abuja recently

Caverton Marine has called on boat operators to pay attention to safety on the nation’s waterways to protect lives and properties while on voyages on the country’s inland waters.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by the National Inland Waters Authority (NIWA) in Abuja recently, Olabode Makanjuola, CEO of Caverton Marine, said that promoting safe water transportation in Nigeria will offer the country a viable alternative to road.

Also, Makanjuola unveiled the company’s vision for safe water transport in Nigeria at the same event, which was chaired by Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said Caverton has a track record in providing top-notch services in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector and aviation logistics operations.

“This unwavering commitment has made us the trusted partner for major oil and gas companies operating in some of the most challenging environments,” he explained.

He promised to replicate the same dedication to safety and uncompromising commitment to excellence in the water transportation sector in Nigeria using the OMIBUS innovation.

In practical terms, he said, the boats are equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and crew members undergo rigorous safety training and certification.

According to him, the company’s vision includes promoting strict maintenance schedules that exceed industry standards, safety protocols that are continuously reviewed, and the use of real-time monitoring systems for all aspects of operations.

“Nigeria’s waterways are natural highways that have been underused and there is a need for an operator who puts safety first – always, without exception to transform the sector. We’re not just offering a service; we’re setting a new standard for what water transportation in Nigeria should be.

“The same expertise that made us a trusted name in oil and gas logistics will now serve the broader transportation needs of our nation. The future of water transportation in Nigeria is safe, reliable, and professional, and it begins with Caverton,” he said.

Earlier in the year, Caverton announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government, which led to the commissioning of 25 locally built Omnibus FRP 40-passenger ferries to enhance waterways transportation.

A public-private partnership aims to advance the state’s transportation infrastructure, providing a reliable, safe, and efficient mode of transport toward achieving the global sustainable development goals (SGDs).

Carveton has also entered into partnerships on water transportation with other states including Anambra and Edo State.

It was understood that the group is in advanced discussions with some countries to increase its footprint in Africa. The countries include the Republic of Benin, Senegal, and Ivory Coast. The investment focuses on aviation, training, and water transport.

