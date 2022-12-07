Innoson asks Court to disqualify Olanipekun as Counsel

Innocent Chukwuma, chairman of Innoson Vehicles has approached the Court of Appeal, Awka Division to seek an order of the court disqualifying Wole Olamipekun, as a Counsel to GTB in appeal no. CA/E/288/2013 on grounds of a statement by Wole Olanipekun’s law firm.

The press statement stated that as the chairman of the Body of Benchers he compromises any court in which he appears in favour of his clients.

Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications of Innoson’s group, stated that the Body of Benchers is the highest legal body in the Nigerian Legal Profession, made of the Supreme Court Judges, presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal, and Chief Judges of the State High Court.

“In a Motion on notice filed in the court by the Counsel to Innoson, Mbadugha J.N of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co praying for an order of the Honorable Court to disqualify Olanipekun, in his capacity as a legal practitioner or counsel from signing, filing, instituting or prosecuting Appeal No. CA/E/288/2013 between the tier one bank vs Innoson Nigeria Limited,” the press statement said.

“More so the counsel to Innoson further sought the prayers of the court for an order setting aside all processes signed and filled by the Counsel/Legal Practitioner of or to the bank on the same appeal on the grounds that the processes are incompetent,” the statement said.

“Lastly, an order striking out the bank’s Motion on Notice, dated 26 October 2018 prepared by Olanipekun, for want of competence, he also signed an amended notice of appeal” it said.

The grounds upon which the motion is brought are:

1. Wole Olanipekun & Co in its email published that:

a. its “ Wole Olanipekun, SAN is currently the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, which is the highest ruling body in the Nigerian Legal Profession made up of the Supreme Court Judges, presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judges of the State High Court. In other words, Wole Olanipekun, is the head of the entire legal profession in Nigeria”;

b. Presence of Wole Olanipekun, in the matter will significantly switch things in favor of the party that engaged him in the matter.

2. Appearance or continued appearances of Chief Wole Olanipekun, in this matter will jeopardize or imperil the integrity of this Honorable Court.

3. The appearance or continued appearance of Wole Olanipekun, in this matter will compromise the integrity of the court or give the impression that the court is compromised and that no justice will be done by the court.

4. The involvement of Wole Olanipekun, in this Appeal for GTB will create an appearance of impropriety or such a fashion that will imperil the Court’s- Court of Appeal- status of legitimacy.

5. The legitimacy of the court- court of Appeal- need to be maintained,” the statement added.