Hyundai extends warranties to over 1m vehicles worldwide

Hyundai Motor Company has launched Hyundai C A R E, a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide. The program aims to support Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicle maintenance due to restricted access to service centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai C A R E ensures that all Hyundai vehicles with original warranties that expire between March 1 and April 30, 2020 will benefit from a warranty extension of up to three months until 31st May 2020. All warranties that are originally due to expire in May will also be guaranteed coverage until the end of the month.

More than 1.21 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the warranty extension.

Hyundai’s decision comes amid a global reaction to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused many countries to take various precautionary measures that include closing non-essential facilities. With Hyundai C A R E, the company expects to help address any concerns customers may have about being unable to visit a service center to get vehicle maintenance or warranty repairs during government-imposed lockdowns.

The well-being of the company’s customers and employees is a high priority at the company, which is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and complying with measures in local markets to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

Bang Sun Jeong, Hyundai’s vice president of Middle East and Africa said: “We appreciate that many of our customers may have limited or no access to vehicle servicing during these extraordinary times.

“With Hyundai C A R E, we wish to set their minds at ease regarding eligibility for warranty repairs and related services in the coming months. Not only do we care about our customers’ health and safety, we care about the ‘health’ and safety of their vehicles as well.”

Hyundai Motor dealers will contact all affected customers separately in the coming days, with more details about the Hyundai C A R E program.

MIKE OCHONMA