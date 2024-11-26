Haastrup tasks NPCC on advocacy, port industry development

L-R: Mark Walsh, executive director of Operations at ENL Consortium; Bamidele Badejo, former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation; Vicky Haastrup, chairman of Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), and Bolaji Sunmola, chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), when the NPCC delegation visited Haastrup in Lagos recently.

Vicky Haastrup, chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), has tasked the members of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) on playing the role advocacy aimed at advancing Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Speaking when a delegation led by its chairman, Bolaji Sunmola, paid a courtesy visit to Haastrup in Lagos recently, she charged the Council to reclaim its esteemed position as a leading advisory body on port matters.

“The NPCC was once a formidable voice in the port industry, shaping policies and driving improvements. The council must reposition itself as a pivotal contributor to the development of our ports,” Haastrup said.

She highlighted the transformative impact of the 2006 port concession programme, which handed over port operations to private terminal operators.

“Since the port concession reform, private terminal operators have invested heavily in modernising infrastructure, improving efficiency, and creating employment opportunities. Today, our ports are better positioned to compete globally, and this progress must be sustained through effective collaboration with bodies like the NPCC,” she added.

Bolaji Sunmola, chairman of the NPCC, outlined the council’s mandate to advise on port efficiency, facilitate stakeholder engagement, and ensure Nigeria’s ports remain competitive.

He acknowledged the financial challenges impeding the council’s operations.

“The NPCC plays a vital role in addressing the challenges facing the maritime sector, but we are battling severe funding constraints. We appeal to terminal operators and other stakeholders to support us in fulfilling our mandate,” Sunmola said.

Haastrup responded positively to the appeal, encouraging private operators and government agencies to support the NPCC.

“The success of our maritime sector depends on collaboration. Terminal operators understand the value of a robust advisory body like the NPCC, and I believe together we can overcome these challenges,” she said.

She said there is a need for enhanced advocacy to address systemic bottlenecks, improve infrastructure, and attract more investments to the sector.

