PIGL commits to providing innovative, sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria

Chigozie Dimgba, CEO of Polaris Integrated and GeoSolutions Limited (PIGL)

Polaris Integrated and GeoSolutions Limited (PIGL) has committed to providing reliable, innovative, and sustainable solutions in Nigeria leveraging resources, expertise, and partnerships.

PIGL gave the assurance to mark two decades of achievements and commitment to delivering high-quality integrated services and solutions in Nigeria.

“Our growth and success are a testament to the dedicated efforts of our exceptional team and the unwavering support of our clients and stakeholders,” said Chigozie Dimgba, CEO of PIGL, at an event in Lagos to mark the anniversary.

PIGL has built an extensive portfolio of successful projects, including geospatial data solutions, energy and mining support services, and civil engineering projects.

Some of its landmark successfully executed projects include supervision of a section of Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Natural Gas Pipeline site characterisation, Near-Shore (Swamp) site characterisation for Seplat, Onshore site characterisation for NPDC/NAOC, Environmental Geophysical /Marine Survey for Ibom Upstream among others.

“It emphasised quality, safety, and efficiency, using state-of-the-art equipment to deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising standards. Our commitment to quality has built our reputation for timely and successful project delivery, underscoring our dedication to client satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships,” said Dimgba.

PIGL also prioritise the growth of local content and community development. By employing and empowering local talent, it strengthens its workforce, enhances technical expertise within the region, and contributes to Nigeria’s sustainable growth.

“PIGL has exemplified the true spirit of indigenous excellence, demonstrating possibilities when innovation, expertise, and dedication are applied with integrity. Their commitment to quality and safety, combined with local content development, has made a meaningful impact on our industry,” Abiodun Ogunjobi, president of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), said.

He lauded PIGL’s outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s sustainable growth and its role in developing the nation’s energy sector.

With an eye toward the future, the firm remains focused on advancing its capabilities and expanding its reach throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Founded in 2004, PIGL specialises in geospatial data acquisition, energy and mining sector support, and civil engineering services.

Share