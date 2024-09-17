Five transport companies thriving in Nigeria’s logistics business

Logistics business has evolved in Nigeria, with transportation companies venturing into full-time delivery of goods and services to their customers alongside passenger haulage.

Today, transporters go beyond conveying passengers to include moving cargo, goods and deliveries simultaneously with passenger movement. This has enabled people who are miles away to receive goods in their state of residence without having to travel.

Five reliable transport companies in Nigeria are also pulling their weight in the logistics business due to their long list of fleets and they include GUO Transport Company, GIG Mobility, Chisco, ABC Transport and Peace Mass Transit.

GUO Transport Co.

GUO Transport is one the leading transport companies in Nigeria today that renders top-quality services in the area of mini-passenger vehicles, luxury buses and logistics services.

Its travel routes cut across major regions in the country and West African countries. GUO buses travel between the South-East, South-South, South-West, and northern parts of Nigeria.

GUO Transport has today become a known name in the logistics business.

God is Good Motors (GIG)

GIG Mobility is also popular in Nigeria’s long-distance transport business with quality logistics service delivery. It has over 500 bus fleet and has been one of the leaders in the road transport business.

Though it runs in major regions in Nigeria including south-south, south-west and south-east the company dominates the south-south routes.

Peace Mass Transit (PMT)

Peace Mass Transit started in the 90s and was popular on the South-East roads in the early 2,000s. Then, PMT used to be one of the most reliable and popular transport companies in Nigeria.

With about 4000 buses in its fleet, Peace Mass Transit, which has continued to wax strong in the transport business, especially with the recent introduction of 50 new buses, also thrives in the logistics business.

ABC Transport Company

ABC Transport is also a brand name in the road transport business in Nigeria and it started operations in the 90s.

Founded by Frank Nneji, the company’s current chief executive officer, ABC is another transport company that is reliable and well-known in the logistics business.

It runs luxury coaches, mini-passenger buses, and haulage and cargo services. It operates over 500 vehicles, servicing about 35 travel routes including the West African countries of Togo, Benin Republic, and Ghana. It records well over 1,000 daily trips across the 35 travel routes.

Chisco Transport Nigeria

Chisco Transport is another transport company in Nigeria that many Nigerians have found to be offering top-notch services in the area of logistics.

The company started small in the early 80s and has grown to become a household name in the area of long-distance transportation, logistics and courier service delivery.

With vehicles ranging from small passenger, luxury buses and Sienna vehicles, Chisco travels across all geopolitics zones in Nigeria and is also able to deliver goods and services to its customers.

Chisco is also one of the most affordable road travel companies in Nigeria, which is a major reason it has a growing customer volume.