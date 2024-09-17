Dana Motors rolls out CNG buses to cut transportation cost

…Set to provide mobile CNG stations to fleet operators

Dana Motors, an automotive company in Nigeria, has rolled out fully Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses locally assembled in Nigeria to cut down transportation costs for Nigerians.

The automaker said is also committed to providing mobile CNG refuelling stations for big fleet operators to eliminate the difficulty involved in refuelling CNG buses in Nigeria.

Jacky Hathiramani, managing director of Dana Motors, described the development as a new dawn for Nigeria’s energy and auto sectors.

He said Dana Motors remained committed to proffering the latest, environmentally friendly, and also affordable automotive solutions in Nigeria.

“Since its inception, Dana Motors has been at the forefront of bringing the latest automotive solutions to the Nigerian market. Since the commencement of our assembly operations in 2014 with an installed capacity of assembling 18,000 units annually, our commitment has not wavered in terms of local content and job creation,” Hathiramani said.

The CNG buses have a sitting capacity that ranges between 14 and 45 seats and will offer a considerable reduction in operational costs to Nigerians compared to conventional petrol or diesel-powered buses.

They are built with the capacity to cover distances of up to 500 kilometres before being recharged, an added advantage in intra-city and intercity transportation.

Dana Motors said the CNG buses can serve as a solution for reducing transportation costs while contributing towards environmental sustainability. Besides their cost-effectiveness due to heavy cuts in fuel costs, CNG-powered buses promise lower emissions trends, and most countries are moving toward cleaner energy in transport.

“The company is ready to provide mobile CNG stations to big fleet operators across the country so that the refuelling infrastructure will be in place to give full efficiency to those vehicles. We are committed to supporting the initiative of the government for popularising CNG as an alternative fuel by providing infrastructure such as mobile CNG stations, mainly for fleet operators,” Hathiramani added.

In addition to the technological and economic benefits, Dana Motors said is focused on ensuring that the buses are designed for comfort with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers. Equipped with air conditioning, an electric glass central lock, and an audio-visual system, the buses offer not just practicality but also comfort for everyday use.

The move also represents a strategic leap in the Nigerian automotive and energy landscape, with the company furthering its pioneering effort of introducing innovative solutions into the local market.

Again, the introduction of these new CNG buses will ensure environmental sustainability and the development of Nigeria’s public transportation system.

The auto dealer said it’s working in collaboration with major stakeholders, including the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) among other agencies, to ensure that this will be one with long-reaching effects, setting a stage for new beginnings within the automotive sector.