Chery Arrizo 5 provides Nigerians with an eco-friendly transport solution

Carloha, an assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has provided Nigerians the opportunity to tap into the Compressed Natural Gas solution to reduce the increasing costs of transportation.

Nigerians have been grappling with high transportation costs in the midst of petrol subsidy removal and frequent hike in pump prices.

The auto dealer captivated the attention of automobile technicians and artisans during the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Conference (NATCO) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, which took place in Lagos.

Arrizo 5 allows drivers to switch between CNG and petrol, giving them flexibility, cost savings, and a lower environmental footprint.

It has CNG technology that combines Chery’s modern design aesthetics with state-of-the-art technology, making it a standout option for eco-conscious consumers.

The vehicle offers impressive fuel efficiency that translates to lower running costs for everyday drivers, with lower carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner, greener future for Nigeria’s roads.

Technicians were impressed with the vehicle’s adaptability and ease of use, receiving practical insights into the CNG system, maintenance tips, and the long-term benefits for Nigerian drivers and mechanics alike.

“This demonstration is part of Carloha’s commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology and more sustainable energy options to the Nigerian automobile sector,” said Samson Akinbowale, aftersales manager of Carloha Nigeria.

He said the company recognises the vital role technicians and artisans play in vehicle maintenance and is committed to empowering them with the knowledge and tools to adapt to this new wave of automotive innovation.

Dayo Bello, convener of the conference, expressed gratitude to Carloha for the Chery display and CNG demonstration.

“We are glad that great things are beginning to happen in the automotive sectors, especially the assembling of new vehicles and the conversion of CNG interface with petrol engines that will help to save the cost of transportation in Nigeria,” Bello said.

Carloha is proud to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable driving solutions in Nigeria, and the NATCO Conference has helped the auto dealer introduce innovative vehicles that align with global environmental standards.

As the official dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, Carloha offers a wide range of models that cater to diverse customer needs. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, it is dedicated to providing Nigerian motorists with cutting-edge automotive solutions, alongside excellent customer service and after-sales support.

It offers a six-year warranty/200,000 kilometres, six years of free services on all Chery vehicles, a flexible auto financing solution with the best price for all vehicles, and 247 services and parts support nationwide.

This ensures that owners can enjoy their Chery with confidence, knowing they have reliable support and service from Chery for years to come.

