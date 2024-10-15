Yingqi Auto Machinery unveils factory to revive old vehicle engines

L-R: Faheed Olajide, managing director of Omnicom Solutions Ltd; Vincent Ke, managing director of Yingqi Auto Machinery Ltd; Ali Ismail, CEO of Alikat Elect and Mech Ltd; Ibraheem Abdul, rector of Yaba College of Technology, and Taiwo Ajala of Yaba College of Technology, during the opening of Yingqi Auto Machinery Ltd in Lagos recently

Yingqi Auto Machinery, an auto company specialising in car engine refurbishment, has established a new factory in Lagos to help motorists revive and maximise the life of their vehicles.

The factory will also provide energy support to companies in the automotive industry including natural gas engines, electric vehicles, and other technologies.

Based in the Ojodu Berger of Lagos state, it opened its doors to customers at an event attended by stakeholders.

Vincent Ke, managing director of Yingqi Auto Machinery, said the birth of Yingqi Auto Machinery stems from a group of entrepreneurs with a passion for automotive technology.

“Our team brings together talents from the automotive field, with rich industry experience, deep professional knowledge, and keen insights.

“Yingqi Auto Machinery is focused on the automotive sector with dedication to solving industry challenges through advanced technology and improving people’s quality of life,” he explained.

He said the company is ready to play by the rules and assist in developmental projects in Nigeria, adding that the business would operate with greater social responsibility.

“We will actively respond to Nigeria’s national policies, promote green and low-carbon development, and contribute to Nigeria’s progress. We will also participate in public welfare and give back to society, doing our part in Nigeria’s development,” he pledged.

Some of the machines already installed at the factory include a surface grinder, which is used to grind the surface of the engine block, stopping overheating and other related problems, and the boring machine for boring holes in the engine block, thereby bringing the engine back to standard.

There is also the benchtop grinder and honing machine to smoothen inside the engine block, as well as the crankshaft grinder, lathe machine, and hydraulic machine, among others.

Also speaking, Ibraheem Abdul, rector of Yaba College of Technology, said Yaba College of Technology welcomes Nigerian enterprises to participate in the college’s cooperation.

“We firmly believe that through the joint efforts and in-depth cooperation of both the university and enterprises, we will surely achieve even more fruitful results in talent cultivation, scientific research innovation, and social services,” he added.

Nike Davies-Okundaye, promoter of Nike Art Gallery, lauded the decision of the company to set up a factory in Nigeria, she added that it will contribute to job creation and transfer of technology.

Pointing out that Nigeria and China have come a long way in their developmental collaborations, she urged Yingqi Auto Machinery to keep the cooperation going.

