Carloha Nigeria to highlight Chery’s modern auto technology in Abuja

As part of its commitment to redefining mobility and enriching lifestyles, Carloha Nigeria, an authorised assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, plans to take Chery’s modern auto technology to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Chery’s presence in the nation’s capital underscores its dedication to providing Nigerian consumers with vehicles that combine style, performance, and advanced technology.

This provides a platform to highlight Chery’s cutting-edge technology and display lineup of premium vehicles in Abuja.

Chery models including Tiggo 8 Pro, the versatile Tiggo 4 Pro, the compact Tiggo 2 Pro, and the eco-friendly Arrizo 5 are expected to be part of the lineup.

The Tiggo 8 Pro, Chery’s flagship SUV, epitomises luxury and performance. Designed with modern families in mind, it boasts a spacious interior, intelligent connectivity, and advanced safety features, making it ideal for discerning customers seeking comfort, sophistication, and reliability.

Meanwhile, the Tiggo 4 Pro is tailored for urban adventurers, combining a sleek design with robust performance. This dynamic SUV offers the perfect blend of style, technology, and versatility, making it a favourite for young professionals and growing families.

The Tiggo 2 Pro stands out with its vibrant design, agile handling, and impressive fuel efficiency for those seeking a stylish yet compact option. It is the ultimate choice for individuals looking to navigate cityscapes while making a bold statement.

Read also: NIWA: House pledges legislative, budgetary support to transform inland water transport

Adding to the lineup is the Arrizo 5, a sedan representing Chery’s innovative green energy approach. Equipped with a dual-fuel (petrol and CNG) system, the Arrizo 5 caters to environmentally conscious consumers, providing both sustainability and cost efficiency without compromising performance.

Visiting Abuja will enable Carloha Nigeria to be part of the 2024 Abuja Motor Fair, scheduled to take place this week at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The fair will serve as an opportunity for Carloha Nigeria to showcase Chery’s cutting-edge technologies, including intelligent driving systems, advanced safety features, and eco-friendly innovations.

Auto fans who make their way to the Chery stand would explore the features and innovations embedded in each model.

Engaging demonstrations and one-on-one consultations will be available to visitors, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of what makes Chery a leader in the automotive industry.

“Participating in the Abuja Motor Fair underscores our commitment to delivering premium vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers in Nigeria,” said Mathew Enuoma Aje, marketing manager at Carloha Nigeria.

He said the auto dealer is thrilled to present Chery’s diverse line-up designed to enhance driving experiences and offer unmatched value.

Also, Joseph Omokhapue, sales director at Carloha, said the company is committed to making Chery ownership easy, accessible, and affordable.

He highlighted Carloha’s exclusive offers including a 6-year free service plan, a 6-year/200,000 km warranty, and flexible auto financing options.

“With competitive pricing and 24/7 nationwide parts and service support, we ensure our customers enjoy their Chery vehicles with absolute peace of mind,” he added.

Therefore, Chery enthusiasts and potential buyers are encouraged to visit the Chery booth to explore the range of vehicles on display, participate in interactive activities, and take advantage of exclusive offers during the fair.

Share