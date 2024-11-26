NIWA: House pledges legislative, budgetary support to transform inland water transport

The House Committee on National Inland Waterways has pledged legislative and increased budgetary support to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to enable it to function effectively.

During the Committee’s oversight visit to NIWA’s operational headquarters in Lokoja, the committee expressed optimism about the Authority’s future under Bola Oyebamiji as managing director and assured him of their commitment to facilitate necessary legislative and financial support.

The lawmakers pledged to work closely with NIWA to address the challenges facing them towards creating a safer, more efficient, and economically viable water transport system.

Ojema Ojotu, chairman of the House Committee on NIWA, who led the delegation of seven committee members, highlighted the critical role of inland waterways in Nigeria’s transportation framework.

He said inland water has the potential to enhance connectivity, reduce road congestion, and stimulate economic growth even as he decried the recurring boat mishaps, flooding, and inadequate infrastructure.

He lauded the Bola Oyebamiji’s leadership for implementing various impactful initiatives including the decentralised safety campaign strategy, which involved extensive safety awareness programmes across its operational bases and engaging stakeholders, such as state commissioners of transportation to address insecurity and safety on waterways.

The Authority’s proactive measures, including immediate visits to accident victims and communities, have built confidence among stakeholders and users of inland waterways.

Ojotu noted the need to modernise infrastructure such as inland ports, navigable channels and dredged waterways.

He called for human capacity development and acquiring operational equipment like patrol boats to improve safety enforcement and emergency response.

Acknowledging the funding challenge facing NIWA, Ojotu advocated for innovative financing models including public-private partnerships and concessional arrangements to bridge gaps in infrastructure and capacity development.

He assured that the Committee would continue to push for policies and budgetary allocations to promote sustainable development in the inland waterways sector.

Earlier, Oyebamiji said NIWA focuses on safety, infrastructure development, stakeholder engagement, and operational efficiency.

He highlighted key milestones including launching the National Transportation Code and commissioning operational assets, such as 15 boats, an administrative building, and a staff clinic.

Another notable achievement under Oyebamiji’s leadership is the inauguration of River Marshals to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

NIWA has also prioritised the training and retraining of its personnel to enhance operational efficiency, and boost stakeholder confidence through regular engagement.

He said the proposed 2025 budget will focus on infrastructure development including dredging operations to improve navigability and boost economic activities.

Oyebamiji said the Authority is facing challenges in funding critical dredging projects in the 2024 capital budget.

He appealed to the committee for increased financial support to enhance NIWA’s operations, particularly in achieving its infrastructure and safety goals.

“Despite our strategic initiatives, the absence of capital dredging funds in the 2024 budget hampers our ability to maximise the economic potential of inland waterways,” he disclosed.

He also called for legislative backing to strengthen NIWA’s enforcement drive against unsafe practices and bad publicity surrounding inland waterway accidents, regardless of their causes.

The Reps and NIWA officials renewed their commitment to collaborate towards driving progress and fostering economic growth through the sustainable development and regulation of Nigeria’s inland waterways.

