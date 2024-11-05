Carloha commits to delivering top-tier vehicles for Nigeria’s market

…As Chery backs Lagos trade fair

Carloha, the assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has pledged to continue delivering top-tier vehicles that meet the demands of the Nigerian market.

Showcasing its range of Chery vehicles at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, the auto firm brought the latest models to the forefront of Nigeria’s automotive market in a commitment to upholding quality.

Therefore, exhibitors from various sectors who graced the event will witness cutting-edge products, particularly the Chery line-up, known for its dynamic innovation, engineering prowess, and modern designs.

Car lovers will have an opportunity to experience a variety of models, from stylish sedans like the Arrizo 5 to rugged SUVs such as the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Tiggo 2 Pro, each designed to meet specific needs.

Fans will get close to each vehicle and can explore features such as ergonomic designs, fuel efficiency, artificial intelligence drivetrain, and high-performance engines that define the Chery brand.

Chery’s customer-centric approach ensures that there is a model to fit every lifestyle and budget.

In line with the trade fair’s theme of promoting business and investment in Nigeria, Chery will also emphasise its contributions to the Nigerian economy.

This commitment to the nation’s economic growth aligns with its vision of fostering long-term success and sustainability in Nigeria and the fair serves as an ideal platform for Chery to echo its dedication to contributing positively to the Nigerian market.

Through strategic partnerships with local dealers and suppliers, Chery has created jobs and built valuable relationships in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

In addition, Carloha will offer test drives to attendees interested in experiencing Chery cars firsthand, to have a feel of comfort, control, and luxury. This will be guided by knowledgeable brand representatives ready to answer questions and ensure a smooth experience.

“This display will provide exciting benefits for visitors, and it will go beyond showcasing vehicles. Nigerians are urged to come to the fair to experience Chery’s commitment to quality, reliability, and excellence, strengthening Chery’s position as a top choice in the automotive industry,” Joseph Omokhapue, sales director for Carloha Nigeria, said.

Inviting fans to come and explore a perfect blend of cutting-edge vehicles at the Lagos trade fair, Omokhapue said customers will be treated to exclusive offers and discounts on Chery Tiggo 2 to make vehicle ownership accessible to Nigerians.

He said buyers will enjoy six years of free service, six years of warranty or 200,000 kilometres, a flexible auto financing solution with fair prices for all vehicles, 247 services and spare parts support.

He added that the idea is to ensure owners can drive their vehicles with peace of mind, knowing they have reliable support and service from Chery for years to come.

The display will feature information on Chery’s research into green technologies and efforts to reduce emissions in its vehicle production and operations.

It aligns with global trends towards eco-friendly solutions, and Chery’s commitment to environmental responsibility further positions it as a forward-thinking brand.

