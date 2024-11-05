Suzuki by CFAO boosts Nigeria’s auto market with Fronx, Jimny 5-door models

Nigeria’s automotive industry has received a boost as Suzuki by CFAO recently unveiled the new models of Fronx and Jimny 5-door model, marking a new era for compact SUVs.

Fronx is a stylish crossover SUV that merges sporty aesthetics with the performance and reliability Suzuki customers trust. Designed for the urban explorer, it combines advanced features with a sleek design for a dynamic driving experience.

“With these two models, Suzuki is celebrating advanced technology, bold design, and an appeal to adventurous, style-conscious drivers. These latest entries underscore the brand’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused design,” said, Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO Mobility, at the launch.

Diouf described Fronx as a model that exemplifies Suzuki’s commitment to breaking new ground in the crossover segment.

It is equipped with a fuel-efficient engine and an extensive suite of safety features for city and highway driving alike. With driver assistance systems, enhanced visibility, and intelligent braking, Fronx gives peace of mind on every journey.

Its spacious, tech-enabled interior makes it an ideal choice for families and professionals who prioritise connectivity and comfort.

Suzuki by CFAO also unveiled the Jimny 5-door, an evolution of the iconic Jimny compact SUV known for its off-road prowess.

The addition of two extra doors enhances versatility, adding space and practicality without compromising its rugged performance.

“The Jimny 5-door embodies Suzuki’s adventurous spirit, designed for bold journeys on any terrain,” Diouf said.

With its high ground clearance, Allgrip Pro 4WD system, and a larger cabin space, this model provides both comfort and capability for challenging terrains and urban streets alike.

Both the Fronx and Jimny 5-door models are part of Suzuki’s strategic expansion into diverse markets, designed to appeal to both urban commuters and off-road adventurers.

According to Diouf, the new models are the result of extensive research and customer feedback, blending reliability, style, and functionality.

“With these innovative models, we deliver style and connectivity with the Fronx and unmatched durability with the Jimny 5-door,” she added.

