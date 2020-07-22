Amber energy drink offers free ride to Lagosians

Transportation from point A to B within Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital can be traumatising, hellish and nightmarish everyday for commuters in the metropolis with the ever increasing population on a daily basis.

With its traditional trademark of traffic jams and long queues and endless wait by commuters at bus terminals which often result in high transportation costs, neither the Lagos state government nor the Federal Government or any corporate organization have been able to offer a final panacea to the challenges of commuting in the City.

But the arrival of Amber Energy drink, a premium brand on the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Ltd appears to be taking the bull by the horns in relieving Lagos commuters of the high cost of transportation along popular and identified routes through its unique Amber BRT and conventional free Bus ride initiative launched recently in the state.

For once, in the annals of commuting amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, residents commuting within the metropolis can now at selected times enjoy smoother, easier and happier moments at no cost to their pockets courtesy of Amber Energy drink.

Amber Energy drink brand owners have put in place a well coordinated plan with the respective transport authorities such that all what is required by members of the public is to buy Amber energy drinks at BRT bus terminals or yellow buses garages and parks in the City and get a BRT ticket for free.

The drink is the requirement that gives a commuter free access entrance into the BRT buses or the conventional popular Lagos yellow buses depending on destination for a between Mondays-Friday at week at close of work.

The initiative which is already creating excitement amongst commuters as the drink with its specially designed Can has become the cynosure of all eyes at approved buses terminals.

Selected bus terminals that have become the epicenter of Amber Energy drink free bus ride with fanfare are Leventis, CMS, Oyingbo, Fadeyi, Maryland, and Ojota. (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for BRT buses) while Oshodi, Obalende, Marina, Ojuelegba and CMS, (Wednesdays and Fridays) for the conventional Lagos yellow buses.

At these locations and on those days are Amber Energy drink brand ambassadors clad in the branded T-shirts uniforms interacting and sharing the tickets to consumers for a rewarding and enriching “Amber Experience”.

In the words of Lola Adedeji, general manager, Amber Energy Drink Ltd, “For us at Amber Energy Drinks Ltd, we have done everything possible, even what other companies cannot do to satisfy and meet our consumers’ needs and demands”.

She stated that the company have taken out time not just to study the market but also who our consumers are and what they will need, and have decided that at every step on the way, Amber will meet the needs of its consumers, so, it is so much fun and many wonders are still coming from the Amber Energy world!”.

Company’s head, sales and marketing; Temitope Adetiba also said, “We have embarked on this BRT Bus Ride initiative to make commuting in Lagos metropolis more fun and pleasure while meeting the physical, economic and emotional needs of our teeming consumers”.

She stated that, since it was launched into the market a few weeks ago, “Amber’s cardinal marketing objective is to always win with its consumers. “We identify the gap in the market, and we lapped on it to make life better, pleasant and nourishing for our consumers”.

Opeyemi Ojulari, a civil servant with the Lagos state government, who boarded the bus at the Oyingbo terminal after work at the Railway station, said “Commuting within Lagos metropolis has never been this fun, rich and exciting”.

He admitted that the Amber Energy drink BRT Bus Ride activation has changed the face of social life at bus terminals from the monotonous and long wait on long queues to buy tickets and board the buses.