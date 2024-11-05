ABC Haulage expands capacity, adopts CNG trucks for Lafarge Cement

ABC Haulage, the trucking division of ABC Transport, has expanded its capacity at Lafarge Africa’s cement factory by introducing a fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered trucks.

This move marks a significant shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Since 2010, ABC Transport has been the haulage contractor for Lafarge Africa, initially deploying flatbed trucks and further bolstering the fleet with bulk cement tankers.

These trucks were being used to power major civil construction projects across Nigeria’s South-South and South-Eastern regions.

With the CNG-powered trucks, ABC Transport will reduce its carbon footprint in line with its commitment to sustainable business practices.

“The adoption of CNG is a crucial step in our sustainability journey. At ABC Transport, we are dedicated to reducing environmental impact while maintaining operational excellence,” said Victor Nneji, group head for Innovation & Strategy at ABC Transport Plc.

Transitioning to cleaner fuel, he said, will help the company run more efficiently and contribute to a greener future for Nigeria’s logistics sector.

The adoption of CNG trucks will significantly lower operating costs and reduce reliance on costly diesel, which weighs heavily on operational expenses.

In addition to fleet expansion, ABC Transport is developing a modern truck yard that is equipped with advanced tracking systems, and accommodation for staff.

This facility will be strategically located along the newly constructed evacuation road by Lafarge in Cross River State, further enhancing operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“This latest investment in CNG trucks and modern infrastructure is part of our long-term strategy to grow and diversify our business operations,” Jude Nneji, managing director of ABC Transport Plc, said.

He said the move allows the firm to increase capacity at the Lafarge cement factory by 250,000 tonnes, which solidifies its leadership in the logistics and haulage sector.

“It strengthens our partnership with Lafarge and delivers greater value to our shareholders while aligning with global sustainability goals,” he added.

Also, in collaboration with Lafarge Africa, ABC Transport has strengthened its drivers’ training and certification programmes to uphold safety standards.

This supports Lafarge Holcim Group’s mission to foster a healthy and safe work environment for all stakeholders.

As a diversified logistics operator with services spanning passenger transport, haulage, and courier operations, ABC Transport Plc continues to set industry benchmarks.

